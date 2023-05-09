Inspire International ETF [NYSE: WWJD] Lands Morningstar 5-Star Rating

Biblically responsible Inspire International ETF [NYSE: WWJD] celebrates landing the prestigious five-star rating from Morningstar.

BOISE, Idaho, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inspire International ETF [NYSE: WWJD] from biblically responsible investing firm, Inspire Investing, received a 5-Star Morningstar Rating1 on 3-year risk-adjusted returns as of March 31, 2023. WWJD landed in the top 2 percentile rank out of 692 funds in Morningstar's Foreign Large Blend category, based on total returns for the same period.

"We are truly humbled with the 5-Star rating received by our international fund," commented Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "Every recognition like this reinforces our belief that the Inspire Impact Score approach to biblically responsible investing can deliver exceptional investment outcomes for faith-based investors."

WWJD has grown rapidly along with Inspire's other biblically responsible ETFs, pushing total assets under management over $2 billion and helping Inspire gain recognition in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine for the past three years in a row and was recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 and 2022 report, as well as the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America three years running.

About WWJD

With an expense ratio of 0.80%, The Inspire International ETF [NYSE: WWJD] invests in biblically-aligned, large-cap companies outside the United States, as measured by the Inspire Impact Score™. The Inspire Impact Score methodology is an objective, rules-based scoring system that identifies some of the world's most inspiring, biblically aligned companies to invest in. By applying a faith-based perspective, this scoring system seeks out businesses that are a blessing to their customers and communities, workforce, and the world while excluding those that operate at odds with biblical values.

WWJD seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Inspire Global Hope ex-US Index. For more information on the Inspire International ETF [NYSE: WWJD], including performance, please visit http://www.inspireetf.com/WWJD.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to transform the lives of those living in that impoverished community. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products.

Media contact:

Eric Smyth

(208) 994-0832

[email protected]

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Important Risk Information: Inspire, the adviser, provides the index for the Inspire Funds to track. The indexes use software that analyzes publicly available data relating to the primary business activities, products, and services, philanthropy, legal activities, policies, and practices when assigning Inspire Impact Scores to a company. The securities with the highest Inspire Impact Scores are included in the Indexes and are equally weighted. As the Fund may not fully replicate the Index, it is subject to the risk that the investment management strategy may not produce the intended results.

Securities in the Index or in the Fund's portfolio may underperform in comparison to the general securities markets or other asset classes. The Fund may focus its investments in securities of a particular industry to the extent the Index does. This may cause the Fund's net asset value to fluctuate more than that of a fund that does not focus in a particular industry. Fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the Fund will cause the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund to fluctuate.

Investments in foreign securities could subject the Fund to greater risks, including currency fluctuation, economic conditions, and different governmental and accounting standards.

The Fund is not actively managed, and the Adviser will not sell shares of an equity security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry, or sector unless that security is removed from the Index or the selling of shares of that security is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the Index as addressed in the Index methodology. Tracking error may occur because of an imperfect correlation between the Fund's holdings of portfolio securities and those in the Index. The Fund's use of a representative sampling approach, if used, could result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the Index. To the extent the assets in the Fund are smaller, these risks will be greater.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

‍Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

For the 1-year period, WWJD ranked in the 84th percentile based on total returns out of 744 funds as of 3/31/2023.

1The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5%receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. To learn more about the Morningstar Rating, please visit www.morningstar.com. ©2023 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

