Inspire's newest faith-based ETF passes $100M AUM in 11 days

BOISE, Idaho, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs, recently launched the lowest cost faith-based U.S. large cap ETF available, the Inspire 500 ETF (NYSE: PTL), which reached $100M AUM in just 11 days, from March 25 to April 4, 2024.

PTL offers a 0.09% expense ratio, giving faith-based investors access to U.S. large cap, biblically screened companies at the lowest price point available.

Inspire Investing, the world’s largest provider of faith-based ETFs, recently launched the lowest cost faith-based U.S. large cap ETF available, the Inspire 500 ETF (NYSE: PTL), which reached $100M AUM in just 11 days, from March 25 to April 4, 2024.

Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire, believes that this competitive rate is spurring the fast growth of this fund. "Both advisors and their clients have been asking for lower costs when it comes to faith-based investing, and PTL not only provides this but also avoids the problematic 'Magnificent 7' since they are screened out of all our funds. These factors, I believe, have led to one of the fastest growing funds we've ever launched," says Netzly.

About the Inspire 500 ETF (NYSE: PTL)

PTL was launched on March 25, 2024, and is constructed to be a core holding for equity portfolio allocations by providing exposure to the 500 largest United States companies (by market cap) with biblical values alignment determined by Inspire Impact Scores of zero or higher, and has no exposure to the "Magnificent 7." With an expense ratio of just 0.09% and a passive, market cap weighted index construction, PTL seeks to provide low cost, efficient equity exposure to investors.

About Inspire Investing



Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine seven times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three times in a row. Inspire was recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" three of the last four years and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireetf.com to learn more about Inspire's faith-based ETFs.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

There is no guarantee that the funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

‍Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

SOURCE Inspire Investing