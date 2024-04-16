Inspire Investing Announces Lower Expense Ratios on Faith-Based ETFs

BOISE, Idaho, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based ETFs, reported expense ratio reductions on five of its exchange traded funds. These reductions range from 2.2% to 10.6% for an overall average decrease of 6.5%. This reduction in fees is due primarily to growth of these funds that cover a broad range of investment solutions, from global and U.S. equity to fixed income and tactical strategies.

Lower expense ratios allow for greater investor return potential as the total annual operating cost of the fund shrinks in relation to asset growth. The firm's lineup of ETFs grew by 29.4% in new assets during 2023.

"As God continues to bless the growth of our funds, we are thrilled to be able to pass on the savings to our shareholders," says Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "For investors who want to steward their money well, these ETFs provide a low cost, biblically responsible option."

Fund Name Ticker Previous Operating Expense Ratio (Gross) New Operating Expense Ratio (Gross) Expense Reduction (%) Inspire Global Hope ETF BLES 0.61 % 0.56 % 8.2 % Inspire Corporate Bond ETF IBD 0.45 % 0.44 % 2.2 % Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF RISN 0.81 % 0.79 % 2.5 % Inspire International ETF WWJD 0.80 % 0.73 % 8.8 % Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF FDLS 0.85 % 0.76 % 10.6 %

About Inspire Investing



Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine seven times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three times in a row. Inspire was recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" three of the last four years and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireetf.com to learn more about Inspire's faith-based ETFs.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

There is no guarantee that the funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

‍Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

SOURCE Inspire Investing