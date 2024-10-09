Inspire Investing Hits $3 Billion AUM

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest faith-based ETF provider (as of 9/30/24), is excited to announce it has reached the significant milestone of $3 billion in assets under management (AUM). The firm achieved a $1 billion increase in AUM in just under 18 months, which Inspire attributes to the growing demand for investment options that align with faith-based values.

"We are incredibly excited and grateful to reach this milestone," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "Crossing the $3 billion mark demonstrates that the faith-based investing movement continues to grow at a rapid pace. Investors are seeking to invest in a God-honoring way and Inspire is committed to providing our clients with a wide range of investment solutions that do just that."

As of September 30, 2024, Inspire Investing's reported AUM was $3.1 billion.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. Inspire has ranked as one of America's Top RIAs by FA Magazine eight times since 2017, making the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" three years in a row. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" three of the last four years and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America five years running.

Inspire donates 50% of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to transform the lives of those living in that impoverished community. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic.

To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products.

Investing involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. There is no guarantee that the funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses.

BEFORE INVESTING, CONSIDER THE FUNDS' INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. TO OBTAIN A PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS WHICH CONTAINS THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION, CALL 877.658.9473, OR VISIT WWW.INSPIREETF.COM. READ IT CAREFULLY.

Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC, Member FINRA.

Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

