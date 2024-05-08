Inspire Investing Named One of the Best Financial Advisory Firms by USA Today for Second Year in a Row

BOISE, Idaho, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs, was ranked by USA Today and Statista as a top Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) for 2024 based on asset growth and recommendations by financial advisors, clients, and industry experts. This is the second year in a row Inspire has been chosen as a top RIA.

Inspire Investing was ranked by USA Today and Statista as a top Registered Investment Advisor for 2024 based on asset growth and recommendations by financial advisors, clients, and industry experts. This is the second year in a row Inspire has been chosen as a top RIA.

This second annual ranking is presented by USA Today in partnership with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Of 32,600 registered investment advisors, Inspire Investing made the top 500 based on short- and long-term growth of Assets Under Management and recommendations from clients and peers.

In the $1-5 billion AUM category, Inspire is ranked first in Idaho, where they are headquartered, and 63rd in the U.S.

"To be chosen out of more than 32,000 firms two years in a row shows the dedication and passion of our employees and investors. We give all glory to God for the continued growth of faith-based investing and are extremely thankful to be a part of it," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing.

The complete list of 500 firms can be viewed on the USA Today website.

Ranking Methodology

The USA Today/Statista Best Financial Advisory Firms 2024 awarded the top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the United States based on two dimensions:

Recommendations from financial advisors, clients, and industry experts: Recommendations were collected via an independent survey among over 25,000 individuals. Clients, industry experts, and financial advisors working for an RIA firm could recommend the RIA firms they find commendable.

Recommendations were collected via an independent survey among over 25,000 individuals. Clients, industry experts, and financial advisors working for an RIA firm could recommend the RIA firms they find commendable. Development of Assets under Management (AUM): Both short-term (12-month) and long-term (5-year) AUM development were analyzed using publicly available data.

This year, besides providing an overall ranking, USA TODAY and Statista included separate groupings based on the amount of assets RIAs oversee so readers can compare firms in similar size classes.

About Inspire Investing



Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine seven times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three times in a row. Inspire was recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" three of the last four years and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireetf.com to learn more about Inspire's faith-based ETFs.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

There is no guarantee that the funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

‍Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

SOURCE Inspire Investing