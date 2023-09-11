Inspire Investing Ranked one of America's Top RIAs for 2023 by Financial Advisor Magazine

This marks the 7th year in a row that biblically responsible investing firm, Inspire Investing, has ranked as a top RIA by FA Magazine, three of those years ranking in the top 50.

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, a leading biblically responsible investing (BRI) firm, has been ranked as one of America's Top RIAs for 2023 by Financial Advisor Magazine. Inspire came in at #209 out of 521 firms and grew total assets under management (AUM) by 2.36% during the calendar year 2022, compared to an average decline of -19.81% of assets by all firms in the survey, ending the year at just over $2.03 billion in total AUM. Inspire has been recognized by FA Magazine seven times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three times in a row.

This marks the 7th year in a row that biblically responsible investing firm, Inspire Investing, has ranked as a top RIA by FA Magazine, three of those years ranking in the top 50.

"Investors who support biblical values also tend to see the bigger picture when it comes to riding out the market storms. We are thankful for investors who are devoted to faith-based investments and are trusting that God is in control," says Inspire CEO, Robert Netzly. "These investors enabled us to continue growth during a year when most firms' assets declined."

FA Mag RIA Survey and Ranking Report

The Financial Advisor Magazine ranking is compiled by an annual survey that ranks independent RIA firms that file their own ADV with the SEC with more than $500 million in assets under management (AUM) based on percentage growth in assets from the previous calendar year. The report is the premier industry ranking of independent RIA growth.

Financial Advisor Magazine is a major publication targeted to financial professionals that aims to deliver essential market information and strategies to help advisors better serve their clients and grow their firms.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. Inspire has also been recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 and 2022 report and made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to transform the lives of those living in that impoverished community. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

