Inspire Investing Receives Perfect Score for Proxy Voting Behavior for Second Consecutive Year

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, a leader in faith-based investing, is thrilled to announce that it has received a perfect 10/10 score for its proxy voting behavior for the second consecutive year. According to a recent report by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, Inspire Investing's score earned them an "A" grade compared to the "C" average among funds in the study. This achievement affirms Inspire's commitment to providing a voice for faith-based investors, upholding biblical values, and promoting positive change within the corporate world.

"Our mission is to inspire transformation for God's glory through biblically responsible investing, and receiving a perfect score for the second year in a row is a testament to our dedication to this mission," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "We are proud to be the voice for investors who wish to see their values reflected in the companies they invest in."

Inspire integrates biblical principles into every aspect of its investment strategy, including through active proxy voting. Inspire's approach is rooted in the firm belief that faith-based investors should have a voice in corporate governance, pushing back against practices that conflict with biblical teachings and advocating for policies that align with a Christian worldview.

Proxy Vote Ranking Methodology

The proxy vote grades are based on a review of 50 of the most extreme ESG-oriented shareholder proposals ("The Fiduciary-Free 50") from 2023 and an accompanying points system. Proxy votes are cast and disclosed to the SEC by the individual funds managed by investment companies (commonly referred to as fund families). At each fund managed by the fund family, every supportive vote translated to zero points for the fund family, a vote against was 10 points, and an abstention or split vote was five points. A fund family's score reflects the sum of points scored compared to the maximum points possible had the firm adhered to its strict fiduciary duty to investors and voted against each shareholder proposal. The lower the score, the greater the alignment with ESG activism – and departure from strict adherence to fiduciary duty.

You can learn more about the scoring methodology and read the full report at www.pensionpolitics.com .

About The Committee to Unleash Prosperity

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity seeks to educate policymakers and the public about government policies that have been proven, in practice, to maximize economic growth and equitable prosperity in America and around the world. The Committee's mission is not partisan or political and works to identify those policies best suited to unleashing prosperity and to educate policymakers on the best practices to achieve equitable prosperity.

Find more information at www.committeetounleashprosperity.com .

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. Inspire has ranked as one of America's Top RIAs by FA Magazine eight times since 2017, making the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" three years in a row. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 and 2022 report and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America five years running.

Inspire donates 50% of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to transform the lives of those living in that impoverished community. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

SOURCE Inspire Investing