Inspire Investing Rings the New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell

BOISE, Idaho, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 140 advisors and guests from across the U.S. joined Inspire Investing to ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on July 1st and celebrate the launching of PTL - the lowest cost large cap faith-based ETF currently available (as of 5/6/24).

"It is an honor to ring the Closing Bell at NYSE, but to have so many advisors join us who recognize the enormous potential of the faith-based investing market is incredibly exciting," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "This is just the beginning of a movement to provide faith-based clients with competitive investment strategies that align with their values. Lord willing, Inspire will continue to be at the forefront of that movement."

Inspire staff and their guests enjoyed exclusive access to the historic trading floor of the NYSE during the Closing Bell and were then treated to a catered reception and dinner inside NYSE hosted by Inspire.

The NYSE Bell



One of the most familiar images and sounds of the NYSE is the loud, iconic ringing of a bell, signaling the opening or closing of the day's trading. According to NYSE, the bell ringing is the most widely viewed daily news event on Earth, witnessed by as many as 110 million people on dozens of TV channels. NYSE even holds a trademark on the sound of its bell. Before the current brass bell, NYSE traders were called to order by an official who would walk the trading floor bashing a Chinese gong. In 1903, the gong was replaced by a bell that was electrically operated and large enough to resonate throughout the main trading floor.

About PTL

The Inspire 500 ETF [ticker: PTL] was launched on March 25, 2024, with an expense ratio of 0.09% and grew to $100 million AUM in 11 days. PTL comprises the largest 500 companies by market cap with an Inspire Impact Score of zero or higher. PTL has no exposure to the "Magnificent 7," is market cap weighted, and seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Inspire 500 Index.

For more information about the Inspire 500 ETF [PTL] and other faith-based investment options offered by Inspire Investing, please visit http://www.inspireetf.com/ptl.

About Inspire Investing



Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine seven times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three times in a row. Inspire was recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" three of the last four years and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireetf.com to learn more about Inspire's faith-based ETFs.

