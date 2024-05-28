Inspire Investing Wins 'Best Places to Work in Idaho' Award

BOISE, Idaho, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs, was recently awarded 2nd place statewide for small employers in Idaho and 1st place in Southwest Idaho, also for small employers, by the "Best Places to Work in Idaho" organization. The awards are based on the results of a confidential employee survey administered by POPULUS, a human resources and marketing research firm.

Inspire Investing, the world’s largest provider of faith-based ETFs, was recently awarded 2nd place statewide for small employers in Idaho and 1st place in Southwest Idaho, also for small employers, by the “Best Places to Work in Idaho” organization. The awards are based on the results of a confidential employee survey administered by POPULUS®, a human resources and marketing research firm.

"We are thrilled and humbled to receive this recognition from the 'Best Places to Work in Idaho,'" says Robert Netzly, President and CEO of Inspire Investing. "At Inspire, our team is our greatest asset, and we are dedicated to providing an environment where every employee feels valued, empowered, and inspired to make a difference."

In addition, Inspire Investing recently earned the nationally recognized "Great Place to Work" designation and received an overall score of 95 (out of 100) from the 2024 Inc. Magazine's "Best Workplaces" program. This program measures a wide range of research-validated workplace factors that impact employee engagement and satisfaction. The Inc. Magazine survey revealed that 100% of Inspire employees agreed with the statement, "The senior leaders of the organization value people as their most important resource."

Inspire Investing looks forward to continuing its mission of empowering Christian investors while maintaining its commitment to providing an exceptional workplace experience for its employees.

About "Best Places to Work in Idaho"

The Best Places to Work in Idaho® Program was created to identify, promote, and support Idaho's best employers. Honorees are identified based on the results of a confidential employee survey. The Best Places to Work in Idaho Program is part of what POPULUS®, a human resources and marketing research firm, specializes in. POPULUS's primary services include providing data-driven insights and recommendations to fully engage a company's workforce.

About Inspire Investing



Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine seven times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three times in a row. Inspire was recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" three of the last four years and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

