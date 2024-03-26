Inspire Launches 9 Basis Point Faith-based ETF

BOISE, Idaho, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs, has just launched a 0.09% expense ratio U.S. large cap fund, the Inspire 500 ETF [ticker: PTL], ushering in a new era of low cost investing for faith-based investors. PTL is currently the lowest cost faith-based ETF available in the U.S. and is Inspire's ninth fund.

Inspire Investing, the world’s largest provider of faith-based ETFs, has just launched a 0.09% expense ratio U.S. large cap fund, the Inspire 500 ETF [NYSE: PTL]. PTL is currently the lowest cost faith-based ETF available in the U.S. and is Inspire’s ninth fund.

PTL tracks the Inspire 500 Index comprised of the largest 500 companies in the United States by market capitalization with positive biblical values alignment as determined by Inspire Impact Scores greater than or equal to zero.

According to Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire, this new ETF is significant because it provides access to U.S. large cap, biblically screened companies at the lowest price point available.

"PTL opens up a whole new world of low cost, index investing for faith-based investors," says Netzly. "Inspire has been pushing costs lower for faith-based ETF investors since 2017 and now with our scale and growth we are thrilled to be able to bring a 9-basis point ETF to market and stand toe to toe against the biggest ETFs in the world on cost. God willing, I believe PTL will be the first billion-dollar faith-based ETF."

For more information on PTL, visit www.inspireetf.com.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs with over $1.4B in faith-based ETF assets under management (AUM) and over $2.6B in total AUM. As creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact ScoreTM, Inspire enables investors to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine seven times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three times in a row. Inspire was recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 and 2022 report and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireetf.com to learn more about Inspire's faith-based ETFs.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

There is no guarantee that the funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

‍Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

Important Risk Information: Inspire, the adviser, provides the index for the Inspire Funds to track. The indexes use software that analyzes publicly available data relating to the primary business activities, products and services, philanthropy, legal activities, policies, and practices when assigning Inspire Impact Scores to a company. The securities with the highest Inspire Impact Scores are included in the Indexes and are equally weighted. As the Fund may not fully replicate the Index, it is subject to the risk that the investment management strategy may not produce the intended results.

Securities in the Index or in the Fund's portfolio may underperform in comparison to the general securities markets or other asset classes. The Fund may focus its investments in securities of a particular industry to the extent the Index does. This may cause the Fund's net asset value to fluctuate more than that of a fund that does not focus in a particular industry. Fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the Fund will cause the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund to fluctuate.

The Fund is not actively managed and the Adviser will not sell shares of an equity security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index or the selling of shares of that security is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the Index as addressed in the Index methodology. Tracking error may occur because of imperfect correlation between the Fund's holdings of portfolio securities and those in the Index. The Fund's use of a representative sampling approach, if used, could result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the Index. To the extent the assets in the Fund are smaller, these risks will be greater.

SOURCE Inspire Investing