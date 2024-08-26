Inspire Makes Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Year In A Row

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Inspire Impact Group, the parent company of faith-based investing industry leader, Inspire Investing, has made the Inc. 5000 list – the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. Only 3.5% percent have made the list five times.

For 2024, Inspire came in at number 3,507 overall and 205th out of 295 in the financial services industry, posting a 137% three-year revenue growth figure from 2020 to 2023. Inspire and fellow honorees on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list averaged 534.75% growth that included the pandemic year of 2020 while also adding 874,940 jobs and a total of $317 billion in revenue.

"Making it on the Inc. 5000 list multiple times becomes more difficult as our base revenue grows," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "To make the list five times in a row demonstrates the continued growth and potential of faith-based investing. We are thankful to God for continuing to bless our family of companies."

About Inspire

The Inspire Impact Group includes Inspire Investing, a world leader in faith-based investing, Inspire Advisors, a Christian RIA platform, and faith-based screening technology, Inspire Insight, all of which are dedicated to inspiring transformation for God's glory throughout the world with biblically responsible investing excellence and innovation. Inspire is the creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments. Inspire Investing ranked as one of America's Top RIAs by Financial Advisor Magazine for 2024 and was recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" for 2021 and 2022.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to transform the lives of those living in that impoverished community. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020 and must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The complete listing of Inc. 5000 honorees, including details about Inspire's ranking, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2024.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

SOURCE Inspire Investing