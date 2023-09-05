BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row now, Inspire Impact Group, parent company of faith-based investing industry leader, Inspire Investing, has made the Inc. 5000 list – the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. Only six percent have made the list four times.

Inspire Makes Inc. 5000 List Four Years in a Row

For 2023, Inspire came in at number 2,092 overall and 131st out of 273 in the financial services industry, posting a 268% three-year revenue growth figure from 2019 to 2022. Inspire and fellow honorees on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list have demonstrated innovation and resilience, evidenced by a median 3-year growth rate of 219% while adding over 1.18 million new jobs.

"Making it on the Inc. 5000 list four years in a row is an amazing accomplishment, and we praise God for his continued blessings on our family of companies," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "The biblically responsible investing movement continues to grow in momentum, and we are thankful to be a part of it."

About Inspire

The Inspire Impact Group includes Inspire Investing, a world leader in Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI), Inspire Advisors, a Christian RIA platform, and faith-based screening technology, Inspire Insight, all of which are dedicated to inspiring transformation for God's glory throughout the world with biblically responsible investing excellence and innovation. Inspire is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. Inspire Investing ranked as one of America's Top RIAs by Financial Advisor Magazine for 2023 and was recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" for 2021 and 2022.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to transform the lives of those living in that impoverished community. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The complete listing of Inc. 5000 honorees, including details about Inspire's ranking, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2023.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Total lifetime giving through the Give50 program is $212,372 as of 12/31/2022.

