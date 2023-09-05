Inspire Makes Inc. 5000 List Four Years In A Row

News provided by

Inspire Investing

05 Sep, 2023, 08:05 ET

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row now, Inspire Impact Group, parent company of faith-based investing industry leader, Inspire Investing, has made the Inc. 5000 list – the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. Only six percent have made the list four times.

Continue Reading
Inspire Makes Inc. 5000 List Four Years in a Row
Inspire Makes Inc. 5000 List Four Years in a Row

For 2023, Inspire came in at number 2,092 overall and 131st out of 273 in the financial services industry, posting a 268% three-year revenue growth figure from 2019 to 2022. Inspire and fellow honorees on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list have demonstrated innovation and resilience, evidenced by a median 3-year growth rate of 219% while adding over 1.18 million new jobs.

"Making it on the Inc. 5000 list four years in a row is an amazing accomplishment, and we praise God for his continued blessings on our family of companies," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "The biblically responsible investing movement continues to grow in momentum, and we are thankful to be a part of it."

About Inspire
The Inspire Impact Group includes Inspire Investing, a world leader in Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI), Inspire Advisors, a Christian RIA platform, and faith-based screening technology, Inspire Insight, all of which are dedicated to inspiring transformation for God's glory throughout the world with biblically responsible investing excellence and innovation. Inspire is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. Inspire Investing ranked as one of America's Top RIAs by Financial Advisor Magazine for 2023 and was recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" for 2021 and 2022.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to transform the lives of those living in that impoverished community. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The complete listing of Inc. 5000 honorees, including details about Inspire's ranking, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2023.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Total lifetime giving through the Give50 program is $212,372 as of 12/31/2022.

SOURCE Inspire Investing

Also from this source

Christian RIA Snags $150 Million Advisor Team in Pennsylvania

Inspire Investing Named One of the Best Financial Advisory Firms for 2023 By USA Today

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.