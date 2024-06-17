Inspire Momentum ETF (GLRY) Receives Prestigious 5-Star Overall Morningstar Rating™

BOISE, Idaho, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing is proud to announce that the Inspire Momentum ETF (NYSE: GLRY) has been awarded a 5-star Overall Morningstar RatingÔ as of 5/31/24. Morningstar's rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted returns relative to similar funds. According to Morningstar, ETFs whose risk-adjusted returns fall within the top 10% relative to category peers receive a 5-star rating.

The Inspire Momentum ETF (NYSE: GLRY) has been awarded a 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating as of 5/31/24. GLRY received a 5-star Morningstar Rating for the 3-year period out of 552 small growth funds. This rating lists GLRY’s overall performance as “High” and overall risk as “Below Average” for the same time period.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious rating from Morningstar," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "This 5-star rating is a testament to the strength of our investment strategy and our dedication to managing a fund that aligns with the values of our investors."

About GLRY

The Inspire Momentum ETF, part of Inspire Investing's suite of biblically responsible ETFs, is actively managed and seeks to maximize growth and outperform the broader U.S. mid-cap stock market results. GLRY first applies the Inspire Impact Score™ methodology to find companies that align with biblical values, then selects those that demonstrate positive momentum in their stock performance.

For more information about the Inspire Momentum ETF (GLRY) and other faith-based investment options offered by Inspire Investing, please visit www.inspireetf.com/glry.

About Inspire Investing



Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine seven times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three times in a row. Inspire was recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" three of the last four years and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireetf.com to learn more about Inspire's faith-based ETFs.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

There is no guarantee that the funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

‍Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

© 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Morningstar Rating: The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed- end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns.

