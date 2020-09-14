Inspired By Company's Heritage, Carhartt Reinvents Original Camo Pattern

The collection came to life when the Carhartt Archive team acquired a vintage camo jacket with the original pattern in 2017. The team used an oversize scanner to replicate the pattern digitally, scanning the jacket in sections and then stitching the scanned images together. Those scans became the source material for Carhartt's product designers to adapt the original pattern into this limited edition collection.

"During these uncertain times, we're seeing people get back to the land and enjoying the outdoors, whether it's hunting, fishing, camping or other activities," said Alex Guerrero, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Global Product at Carhartt. "So it felt like the right time to tap into our amazing heritage and reintroduce this iconic camo to our brand enthusiasts."

The Heritage Camo collection includes:

Carhartt Original Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket Logo Camo T-Shirt for men and women. Featuring an all-over duck camo print, it's a heavyweight shirt that's durable enough for the workday and soft enough for the weekend.

Carhartt Original Fit Midweight Logo Camo Sweatshirt for men and women. Consumers will stay warm all day in this hoodie, featuring a camo jersey-lined three-piece hood with drawcord closure, a Camo Carhartt signature logo print on the left sleeve and front handwarmer pocket.

Carhartt Rain Defender® Lightweight Insulated Camo Mock Neck Jacket for men. Cold, wet weather won't slow you down when you've got this camo jacket on. Built with outdoorsmen in mind, it has a tough, abrasion-resistant CORDURA® shell, lightweight insulation, and a water-repellent coating that shrugs off rain and snow.

Carhartt remains committed to providing consumers with the gear they need for the rugged outdoors, whether for work or play. With a number of future product launches underway, getting back to the land will be even easier.

The Heritage Camo Collection is available now. Consumers can shop the entire collection or learn more about Carhartt's history with the rugged outdoors here.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

