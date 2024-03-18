Inspire's Founding Faith-Based ETFs Celebrate 7 Years of Trading

BOISE, Idaho, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs, is celebrating the 7-year anniversary of their two founding exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSE: BLES) and the Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSE: ISMD) began trading on February 27, 2017.

"We created BLES and ISMD seven years ago out of sheer necessity," says Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "There was a glaring need for biblically responsible, faith-based ETFs at the time. Since then, we've added six more as Christian investors increasingly seek out investment options that align with their values. We are extremely thankful to celebrate seven years of the ETFs that started it all."

About The Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSE: BLES)

BLES is designed as a core equity holding by providing exposure to a broad range of large companies in the U.S., international and emerging markets to provide global diversification while ensuring biblical alignment using the Inspire Impact Score methodology, Inspire's revolutionary faith-based scoring system which measures a company's positive impact on the world.

BLES is equally weighted, rebalanced quarterly, and targets large cap companies with a geographic composition of 50% United States, 40% developed international, and 10% emerging markets. The ETF seeks to deliver quality performance characteristics and to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Inspire Global Hope Index.

Since its inception on February 27, 2017, BLES delivered annualized returns of 8.68% on the NAV (net asset value) and 8.70% on the market price (as of 2/28/2024). The one-year return for BLES was 16.40% on the NAV, with a market price return of 16.47% as of the end of the previous quarter (12/31/2023).

Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSE: BLES) Performance as of Most Recent Quarter End (12/31/2023)

7 Year Anniversary

(2/27/2017 – 2/28/2024) 3M 1YR 3YR 5 YR Since Inception

(2/27/2017 –

12/31/2023) Inspire Global

Hope ETF –

NAV1 8.69 % 12.36 % 16.40 % 6.47 % 11.74 % 8.68 % Inspire Global

Hope ETF –

Market2 8.67 % 12.45 % 16.47 % 6.68 % 11.83 % 8.70 % Returns greater than 1 year are annualized. Data as of 2/28/23 from Bloomberg and inspireetf.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance data current to the most recent month-end, please visit www.inspireetf.com.

For more information on the Inspire Global Hope ETF, visit www.inspireetf.com/bles.

‍About the Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSE: ISMD)

The Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF is a biblically responsible ETF that invests in inspiring, biblically aligned small-cap and mid-cap companies in the U.S., as determined by the Inspire Impact Score methodology. ISMD is equally weighted, rebalanced quarterly, and targets a composition of 50% small-cap and 50% mid-cap companies covering a diverse array of sectors in the United States.

ISMD is equally weighted, rebalanced quarterly, and seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact Index.

Since its inception on February 27, 2017, ISMD delivered annualized returns of 7.85% on the NAV (net asset value) 7.90% on the market price (as of 2/28/2024). The one-year return for ISMD was 17.29% on the NAV and 16.74% on the market price return, as of the end of the previous quarter (12/31/2023).

Inspire Small/Mid Impact ETF (NYSE:

ISMD) Performance as of Most Recent Quarter End (12/31/2023)

7 Year Anniversary

(2/27/2017 – 2/28/2023) 3M 1YR 3YR 5 YR Since Inception

(2/27/2017 –

12/31/2023) Inspire Global

Hope ETF –

NAV1 7.61 % 14.29 % 17.29 % 9.14 % 11.69 % 7.85 % Inspire Global

Hope ETF –

Market2 7.60 % 14.46 % 16.74 % 9.34 % 11.85 % 7.90 % Returns greater than 1 year are annualized. Data as of 2/28/23 from Bloomberg and inspireetf.com.

For more information on the Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF, visit www.inspireetf.com/ismd.

About Inspire Investing



Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine seven times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three times in a row. Inspire was recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 and 2022 report and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireetf.com to learn more about Inspire's faith-based ETFs.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA. Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

1 Inspire Funds are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

‍2 Market Price returns are based upon the official closing price on the listing exchange (NYSE ARCA) at 4:00 p.m. ET when NAV is normally determined for most Inspire Funds and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

