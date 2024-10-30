Inspire's International ETF (NYSE: WWJD) Outperforms Benchmark at Five-Year Anniversary

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire's biblically responsible international ETF (NYSE: WWJD) celebrated its 5th anniversary by outperforming its benchmark, the S&P International 700. As of September 30, 2024, the fund has amassed over $317 million in assets under management, solidifying its position as an international investment option for faith-based investors.

Inspire’s biblically responsible international ETF (NYSE: WWJD) celebrated its 5th anniversary by outperforming its benchmark, the S&P International 700. As of September 30, 2024, the fund has amassed over $317 million in assets under management, solidifying its position as an international investment option for faith-based investors.

"We are beyond thrilled to witness the continued success of WWJD," says Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "International investing with WWJD not only offers a powerful diversification opportunity but also aligns with the values of investors who seek biblically screened investments. This fund delivers both opportunity and peace of mind."

Total Returns (%) 9/30/24 3M 1 YR 3 YR 5 YR SINCE INCEPTION Inspire International ETF – NAV1 10.01 % 25.73 % 4.59 % 10.19 % Inspire International ETF – Market Price2 10.31 % 25.92 % 4.86 % 10.27 % S&P International 700 TR Index 7.39 % 26.77 % 6.02 % 9.01 %

SOURCE: inspireetf.com

‍Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the quoted returns. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than original cost. For the fund's most recent month-end returns, please visit inspireETF.com. The S&P International 700 measures the non U.S. component of the global equity market through an index that is designed to be highly liquid and efficient to replicate.

1Inspire Funds are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

2Market Price returns are based upon the official closing price on the listing exchange (NYSE ARCA) at 4:00 p.m. ET when NAV is normally determined for most Inspire Funds, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

About WWJD

The Inspire International ETF (NYSE: WWJD) invests in large-cap, biblically aligned companies outside the United States. Using the proprietary Inspire Impact Score™ methodology, this fund identifies and invests in companies that align with biblical values, helping investors build a portfolio that is both biblically aligned and globally diversified. With an expense ratio of 0.73%, WWJD is a compelling choice for those seeking to expand internationally while staying true to their values.

Growing Beyond Borders

In just five years, WWJD has grown alongside Inspire's other faith-driven ETFs, helping to push the firm's total assets under management past the $3 billion mark. Inspire's growth has not gone unnoticed—earning recognition from major industry players such as FA Magazine, The Financial Times, and Inc. 5000.

About Inspire Investing

As the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs, Inspire offers investment products aligned with biblical values. With its innovative Inspire Impact Score™ and commitment to global change through the Give50 Program, Inspire has created a unique investment experience that prioritizes both financial growth and making a real impact in the world. Recent projects funded through Give50 include life-changing efforts in Guatemala, where 50% of Inspire's net profits from management fees have helped build schools, medical facilities, and more.

Another differentiator of Inspire is its engagement efforts to speak biblical truth to corporate power. These efforts give a voice to Christian investors and encourage alignment with biblical principles. Inspire actively engages with companies by filing shareholder resolutions, speaking directly with Investor Relations teams, attending shareholder meetings, and voting proxies.

Visit www.inspireetf.com to learn more about Inspire's faith-based ETFs.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Important Risk Information: Inspire, the adviser, provides the index for the Inspire Funds to track. The indexes use software that analyzes publicly available data relating to the primary business activities, products, and services, philanthropy, legal activities, policies, and practices when assigning Inspire Impact Scores to a company. The securities with the highest Inspire Impact Scores are included in the Indexes and are equally weighted. As the Fund may not fully replicate the Index, it is subject to the risk that the investment management strategy may not produce the intended results.

Securities in the Index or in the Fund's portfolio may underperform in comparison to the general securities markets or other asset classes. The Fund may focus its investments in securities of a particular industry to the extent the Index does. This may cause the Fund's net asset value to fluctuate more than that of a fund that does not focus in a particular industry. Fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the Fund will cause the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund to fluctuate.

Investments in foreign securities could subject the Fund to greater risks, including currency fluctuation, economic conditions, and different governmental and accounting standards.

The Fund is not actively managed, and the Adviser will not sell shares of an equity security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry, or sector unless that security is removed from the Index or the selling of shares of that security is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the Index as addressed in the Index methodology. Tracking error may occur because of an imperfect correlation between the Fund's holdings of portfolio securities and those in the Index. The Fund's use of a representative sampling approach, if used, could result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the Index. To the extent the assets in the Fund are smaller, these risks will be greater.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

‍Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

SOURCE Inspire Investing