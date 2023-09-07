Inspire's Multi-Factor Biblical ETF Hits One-Year of Trading

The Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF (NYSE: FDLS) celebrated one year of trading on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023.

BOISE, Idaho , Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, a leading biblically responsible investing firm, celebrated one year of trading for the Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF, trading under the ticker FDLS. In its first year, FDLS has posted double-digit returns and garnered $61 million in assets under management (AUM).

Inspire's Multi-Factor ETF, Fidelis (NYSE:FDLS), celebrated one year of trading on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Since the fund's inception on August 23, 2022, through August 23, 2023, FDLS has delivered annualized returns of 10.69% on market price and 10.70% on the NAV. The complete standardized returns table comparing multiple time-frames since inception is below for the one-year anniversary and the most recent quarter-end.

Here is what Inspire CEO Robert Netzly, had to say about the milestone, "We are very pleased with the growth and performance of FDLS during its first year. FDLS is a great option for investors and advisors looking to incorporate factor investing into their biblically aligned portfolios."

PERFORMANCE AS of most recent quarter end (6/30/23) (Returns greater than 1 year are

annualized. Data from

inspireetf.com.) 1 YEAR

ANNIVERSARY

(8/23/22 - 8/23/23) 3M 6 M YTD SINCE INCEPTION

(8/23/22-6/30/23) Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF –

NAV1 10.70 % 8.42 % 11.94 % 11.94 % 9.70 % Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF –

Market Price2 10.69 % 8.54 % 11.42 % 11.42 % 9.81 %

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For the most recent standardized performance go to https://www.inspireetf.com/fdls. For most recent month end performance call (877)658-9473.

1Inspire Funds are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.‍



2Market Price returns are based upon the official closing price on the listing exchange (NYSE ARCA) at 4:00 p.m. ET when NAV is normally determined for most Inspire Funds, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

About FDLS

With an expense ratio of 0.85%, FDLS is a faith-based ETF comprised of 100 high-quality, biblically aligned companies (market caps greater than $250 million) seeking growth and momentum purchased at a reasonable price. The fund's factor-based scoring methodology ranks companies based on 16 criteria for Quality (including biblical values, profitability, financial health, and growth), 7 criteria for Momentum (including relative price strength and EPS revisions), and 8 criteria for Value (including price-to-value ratios, dividends, and volatility).

Like all Inspire ETFs, FDLS utilizes the Inspire Impact Score methodology to seek out some of the most inspiring, biblically aligned companies in the world, applying a faith-based perspective in seeking out businesses that are a blessing to their customers, communities, workforce, and the world.

FDLS seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index. For more information on the Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF, visit https://www.inspireetf.com/fdls.

‍About Inspire Investing

Inspire is a leading provider of biblically responsible investments managing over $2.3 billion in assets under management (as of 8/23/2023), and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire ranked in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine three times and was recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 and 2022 report, as well as the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running. Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. To learn more, visit www.inspireinvesting.com.

Important Risk Information:

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA. Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated. Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

The Fund is not actively managed and the Adviser will not sell shares of an equity security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index or the selling of shares of that security is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the Index as addressed in the Index methodology.

The Fund invests its assets in securities with an Inspire Impact Score® of zero or higher which are screened for security's alignment with biblical values and the positive impact the issuing company has on its customers, communities, workforce and the world. As a result of its strategy, the Fund's exclusion of securities of certain issuers for nonfinancial reasons may cause the Fund to forgo some market opportunities available to funds that do not use these criteria. The value of investments in larger companies may not rise as much as smaller companies, or larger companies may be unable to respond quickly to competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes.

SOURCE Inspire Investing