Inspire's U.S. large-cap ETF (NYSE: BIBL) celebrates 6th year of providing an option for faith-based investors

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biblically responsible Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE: BIBL) celebrated six years of giving faith-based investors a biblically responsible option in the U.S. large-cap space without exposure to mega-cap technology giants like Meta, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, or Google. Though figured into many large-cap funds, these companies are not held in any of Inspire's ETFs due to their negative score using the Inspire Impact Score methodology.

"Our investors are thankful to have this option available because they believe that their money is God's money, and not one penny of it should support things like pornography, abortion, and LGBT activism," says Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "By utilizing BIBL, these investors can be reassured they are not profiting from the production and distribution of immoral products and activities."

About BIBL

The Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE: BIBL) is constructed to be a core holding for growth-driven portfolios by providing access to one hundred of the most inspiring, biblically aligned U.S. large cap companies, as measured by the Inspire Impact Score methodology, Inspire's revolutionary faith-based scoring system which measures a company's positive impact on the world.

BIBL is Inspire's largest ETF in net assets and, along with their other biblically responsible ETFs, has helped push Inspire's total assets under management over $2.2 billion as of November 3rd, 2023. For more information on the Inspire 100 ETF, visit http://www.inspireetf.com/bibl.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine seven times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three times in a row. Inspire was recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 and 2022 report, as well as the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Important Risk Information: Inspire, the adviser, provides the index for the Inspire Funds to track. The indexes use software that analyzes publicly available data relating to the primary business activities, products, and services, philanthropy, legal activities, policies, and practices when assigning Inspire Impact Scores to a company. The securities with the highest Inspire Impact Scores are included in the Indexes and are equally weighted. As the Fund may not fully replicate the Index, it is subject to the risk that the investment management strategy may not produce the intended results.

Securities in the Index or in the Fund's portfolio may underperform in comparison to the general securities markets or other asset classes. The Fund may focus its investments in securities of a particular industry to the extent the Index does. This may cause the Fund's net asset value to fluctuate more than that of a fund that does not focus in a particular industry. Fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the Fund will cause the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund to fluctuate.

The Fund is not actively managed, and the Adviser will not sell shares of an equity security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry, or sector unless that security is removed from the Index or the selling of shares of that security is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the Index as addressed in the Index methodology. Tracking error may occur because of an imperfect correlation between the Fund's holdings of portfolio securities and those in the Index. The Fund's use of a representative sampling approach, if used, could result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the Index. To the extent the assets in the Fund are smaller, these risks will be greater.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

‍Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

