Insta360 Launches Mic Pro: A Wireless Microphone Solving Professional Audio's Biggest Pain Points

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 today announced the Mic Pro, a flagship wireless microphone system that transforms sound into something you can see and own. Designed for creators, filmmakers, podcasters, and event professionals who demand professional-grade results without professional-grade complexity, Mic Pro introduces two industry-first technologies: a customizable E-Ink display and a 3-microphone array.

Insta360 Launches Mic Pro — Its Flagship Wireless Microphone Speed Speed

Beyond professional production, Mic Pro is designed for a new generation of creators, enabling everyday storytelling with audio that is not only heard, but seen and personal. Your microphone is no longer just a tool. It carries your name, your logo, your identity, all the way through to the shot.

Together, these technologies address limitations that have plagued the wireless audio category for years.

Customizable E-Ink Display: An Industry First

Mic Pro is the first wireless microphone to feature a customizable E-Ink display on each transmitter.

Via the Insta360 app, users upload any graphic: station logos, channel art, talent names, or production identifiers. The screen displays it persistently, even when the unit is powered off. On a busy set with multiple transmitters, instant visual identification replaces guesswork.

The choice of E-Ink over OLED is functional as well as distinctive. E-Ink consumes power only during screen refresh, not while displaying a static image, which contributes meaningfully to battery life during extended production days.

Under direct sunlight, where OLED screens wash out and become unreadable, E-Ink remains sharp and high-contrast without glare. For outdoor productions, field recording, and live events, this is a reliability advantage that OLED-equipped competitors simply cannot match.

What Makes Insta360's New Wireless Microphone Different?

Industry-First, High-Performance 3-Mic Array With Polar Patterns

Conventional wireless microphones rely on a single omnidirectional capsule. The pickup pattern is fixed, and users cannot adapt to different acoustic environments without switching hardware entirely.

Mic Pro integrates three microphones into each transmitter. Digital signal processing dynamically combines their input to emulate distinct polar patterns, selectable from the receiver or the Insta360 app. The result is a single device that adapts to the environment rather than the other way around, with the right pickup pattern ready for each shooting scenario. When mounted on a camera for video shoots, the cardioid configuration functions as a directional shotgun mic, giving run-and-gun filmmakers precise front-focused capture without additional hardware.

Omnidirectional mode opens up the pickup area for relaxed, ambient capture. Cardioid mode tightens the pickup to the front, ideal for vlogging, solo livestreams, ASMR, and voiceover. Figure-8 mode captures from both front and rear, built for interviews and two-person conversations.

AI noise cancellation is powered by an onboard NPU chip, designed to reduce background interference without compromising vocal quality. Unlike standard noise reduction that can flatten or dull a voice, the NPU processes sound with greater precision to preserve natural tone and clarity. Wind, crowd noise, and ambient interference are reduced while voices remain clear and lifelike.

32-Bit Float Recording: The End of Clipped Audio

At the core of Mic Pro's audio is 32-bit float internal recording.

Unlike conventional 24-bit recording systems that clip when audio exceeds a set threshold, 32-bit float captures a dynamic range so wide that clipping is effectively eliminated. A whisper and a sudden shout can coexist in the same recording without either being lost.

In post-production, normalization replaces the stress of real-time gain management, saving takes that would otherwise be ruined by unexpected loud sounds during interviews, ceremonies, and live events.

32GB Built-In Storage: An Onboard Safety Net

Each transmitter records independently to 32GB of onboard memory, providing a continuous safety net against wireless interference or camera failure. Recordings auto-split every 30 minutes to prevent file size limitations from interrupting long takes.

Stereo internal recording, a feature unique to Mic Pro in this class, captures immersive ambient soundscapes and ASMR-quality audio directly to the transmitter at up to 32-bit float quality.

For additional control, Auto Gain Control offers two modes. Prevent Clipping (Auto) handles unpredictable high-dynamic environments, while Dynamic Mode suits controlled indoor recording where consistent output levels matter most.

Scalability Beyond Two Channels

Most compact wireless systems hard-cap at two transmitters per receiver. Mic Pro breaks that ceiling with two configurations designed for the most demanding multi-source audio scenarios.

4-to-1 mode connects four transmitters to a single receiver, feeding four isolated tracks without external mixers. Podcasters, panel moderators, and interviewers can scale to four guests while retaining individual track control in post.

2-to-4 mode distributes two transmitters across four receivers simultaneously, solving the audio distribution challenge in multi-camera productions. Weddings, corporate events, and broadcast setups that run several cameras can now share clean audio without complex routing or cable infrastructure.

Four-channel output is available when connecting to compatible Sony cameras via the Camera Adapter, enabling 48kHz 24-bit digital audio across all four tracks (adapter sold separately).

Direct Insta360 Camera Connection

Mic Pro pairs directly with Insta360 cameras, including X5, X4 Air, Ace Pro 2, and GO Ultra, via Bluetooth. This delivers 48kHz high-fidelity audio without a receiver, eliminating a piece of hardware from the kit entirely for creators already in the Insta360 ecosystem.

Dual-transmitter direct connection will be available with upcoming Insta360 camera releases.

All-Day Power With Fast Charging

Each transmitter delivers 10 hours of standalone battery life, extending to 30 hours with the included charging case.

A 5-minute fast charge provides up to one additional hour of recording time, enough to get back to action between setups. The receiver syncs its power state with the connected camera automatically, and both transmitter and receiver support auto power-off to conserve battery when not in use.

Timecode Sync and Broad Device Compatibility

Mic Pro supports timecode sync via a high-precision TCXO oscillator, maintaining less than one frame of drift across 24 hours and keeping audio locked to video across every device on a multi-camera production.

The system connects to DSLR and mirrorless cameras via 3.5mm audio cable, to smartphones via USB-C or Lightning adapters, and integrates natively with the Insta360 ecosystem via Bluetooth. It is compatible with virtually every camera, phone, and recorder in professional use today.

At a Glance

Industry-first customizable E-Ink display on each transmitter for visual identity and instant set recognition

3-microphone array with selectable polar patterns (omnidirectional, cardioid, figure-8), functioning as a shotgun mic when camera-mounted

NPU-powered AI noise cancellation preserving natural voice clarity

32-bit float internal recording: clipping is mathematically impossible

32GB onboard memory with stereo internal recording, unique in class

Scalable multi-channel audio: 4-to-1 and 2-to-4 configurations

Direct Bluetooth connection to Insta360 cameras including X5, X4 Air, Ace Pro 2, and GO Ultra

10-hour transmitter battery, 30 hours with charging case, 5-minute fast charge

Availability

The wireless microphone market has long forced a compromise: portability or capability, but rarely both. Mic Pro eliminates these friction points with high performance and its unique E-Ink display.

Insta360 Mic Pro is available now. The 2 TX + 1 RX kit starts from US$329.99, with additional configurations available at the Insta360 Official Store and Amazon, as well as authorized distributors worldwide.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360° cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

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