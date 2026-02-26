Insta360 Secures Complete Victory in ITC Final Ruling

U.S. International Trade Commission rejects GoPro's patent infringement claims, affirming Insta360's independent innovation.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360, trading as Arashi Vision Inc. (688775.SS), secured a complete victory in Investigation No. 337-TA-1400 as the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a final determination in favor of the innovative 360 camera company.

Insta360 secured a complete victory in a U.S. ITC final ruling.

The Commission cleared Insta360 with respect to five utility patents relating to stabilization, horizon leveling, distortion correction, and aspect ratio conversion, confirming that the patents were invalid, not infringed, or both. The Commission also reversed the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ)'s prior finding of infringement as to the '052 patent relating to distortion and found additional non-infringement as to the '840 patent relating to stabilization.

In addition, the ALJ's determination that Insta360's updated product designs fall outside the scope of GoPro's asserted design patent stands and is now final.

As a result of the Commission's ruling, Insta360 will continue to import and sell its existing product lineup in the United States without restriction.

"The ITC's decision reaffirms what the industry has long recognized: Insta360's technology is built on true innovation. The facts spoke for themselves," said JK Liu, Founder of Insta360. "True innovators compete by building better tools. The ITC's decision allows us to continue doing what we do best: empowering users with bold, boundary-pushing technology."

"The future of this industry should be shaped by better products, not legal tactics that protect market share at the expense of consumers. Too often, successful companies are targeted by patent litigation from competitors looking to reclaim lost ground. What the industry needs is an environment where the best ideas prevail, not legal maneuvering. Only when innovation can compete freely will the entire ecosystem move forward."

The ITC's final determination is a total rebuke of Insta360's competitors' efforts to use meritless patent assertions to improperly block lawful competition. The evidentiary record developed during the investigation demonstrated that Insta360 independently developed its technology and that GoPro's allegations lacked merit. The Commission's final determination represents a complete resolution of the investigation in Insta360's favor.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

