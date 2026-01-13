LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360, a global leader in innovative imaging technology, today announced the launch of Insta360 Link 2 Pro and Insta360 Link 2C Pro, two next-generation AI 4K webcams designed to close the gap between traditional webcams and professional camera-and-microphone setups.

Insta360 Link 2 Pro has been recognized with a 2026 CES Picks Award in the TWICE category, highlighting its innovation in the webcam market. This award honors products that stand out for their technological advancements, reinforcing the Link 2 Pro as a leading choice for professionals, educators, and creators.

Engineered for professionals, educators, and streamers, Link 2 Pro and Link 2C Pro deliver studio-level image quality, clear directional audio, and intelligent workflow controls in a compact, desktop-ready design.

Both models feature a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor with dual native ISO for improved low-light performance and more natural exposure across changing lighting conditions, paired with advanced HDR for greater detail and balance. Audio performance is driven by an all-new directional pickup system using beamforming and AI noise canceling, helping voices stay clear and focused even in challenging environments.

The result is a webcam experience that looks and sounds remarkably close to a professional camera and microphone setup, without the complexity typically required.

"With remote and hybrid work here to stay, and streaming at an all-time high, quality defines credibility. Our latest webcams offer creators and professionals a major step forward in clarity, audio precision, and control, all without complicating the workflow," said Max Richter, VP of Marketing and Co-Founder at Insta360. "We wanted to build a webcam that feels effortless but performs at a level serious users can trust every day."

[ Meet Insta360 Link 2 Pro & Link 2C Pro: AI 4K Webcams for Professional-Grade Video and Audio: https://youtu.be/t0qdIfj5fo4 ]

Pro-Grade Imaging in Any Environment

At the core of the new Pro is the largest sensor in its class, 1/1.3", significantly larger than typical sensors in its category. With Dual Native ISO, next-gen HDR, and major gains in low-light performance, the two new webcams deliver cleaner, brighter, and more detailed video across all lighting conditions.

Both models support up to 4K30fps resolution with crisp detail and vibrant color reproduction. The upgraded True Focus system uses faster Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) to lock onto subjects instantly and maintain tack-sharp clarity during movement or demonstrations.

For creators and presenters who want a more cinematic look, Natural Bokeh replicates the shallow depth of field typically achieved with DSLR cameras, producing a soft, realistic background blur that keeps the focus on you.

Two Unique Model

To meet the varied needs of educators, business users, and streamers, the Link 2 Pro launches with two distinct designs:

Insta360 Link 2 Pro

A premium 2-axis gimbal design offering smooth, natural AI Tracking with single- or group-mode framing. Ideal for teachers, presenters, fitness coaches, and creators who move frequently during recording or live sessions.

Insta360 Link 2C Pro

A compact, static design optimized for conference calls, streaming, and fixed-position setups. It delivers the same 4K image quality and AI enhancements, now with upgraded Auto Framing and advanced audio tools.

Both models include an improved Magnetic Mount for fast, flexible placement on monitors or metal surfaces.

Redesigned, Leading Audio Design

Both Link 2 Pro and 2C Pro feature Insta360's most advanced webcam audio system to date, designed to deliver clear, focused voice capture across a wide range of environments.

At its core is a dual-microphone design combining one omnidirectional and one directional mic, working together with beamforming technology and advanced AI noise canceling. This setup allows the camera to intelligently balance natural voice pickup with more focused noise suppression, adapting in real time to the surrounding environment.

To match different use cases, users can choose from four pickup modes:

Standard for everyday clarity with subtle noise control

for everyday clarity with subtle noise control Original for natural, unprocessed sound

for natural, unprocessed sound Wide for capturing multiple speakers

for capturing multiple speakers Focus for isolating a single voice in busy or noisy spaces

No matter the setup, open office, shared workspace, or other, Link 2 Pro keeps voices clear, consistent, and grounded.

Elgato Stream Deck Integration

Both models now integrate seamlessly with the Elgato Stream Deck, giving creators a fast and tactile way to control their webcam. With a single tap, users can adjust exposure, white balance, and brightness, trigger AI-powered modes, switch between saved presets, or even operate multiple cameras at once.

Working with Elgato introduces a major workflow upgrade that streamlines live production and makes on-the-fly adjustments effortless for streamers, presenters, and anyone who prefers a hands-on setup.

Smarter AI-Powered Control

Link 2 Pro and Link 2C Pro expand Insta360's intelligent control system with a suite of AI-powered features designed to simplify presentations, meetings, and live streams.

AI Tracking & Auto Framing

Link 2 Pro uses smooth gimbal-based tracking for active presenters, with head, half-body, and full-body options, along with customizable Tracking Area and Pause Track privacy zones.

Link 2C Pro features intelligent Auto Framing that keeps individuals or small groups centered using adaptive zoom.

Gesture Control

Control key functions hands-free using simple gestures, including starting or stopping tracking, zooming in or out, and activating Whiteboard Mode.

Scene Presets

Save preferred camera angles, visual settings, and AI configurations, then switch instantly during meetings or live streams.

Versatile Modes for Teaching, Presenting, and Creating

Link 2 Pro and 2C Pro both support an array of tools to enhance communication and on-camera demonstrations:

Smart Whiteboard Mode: Automatically detects your whiteboard and maintains clear framing.

Automatically detects your whiteboard and maintains clear framing. DeskView Mode: Captures an overhead view of your desk for sketches or product demos.

Captures an overhead view of your desk for sketches or product demos. Green Screen Mode: Delivers cleaner chroma keying with more accurate edges.

Delivers cleaner chroma keying with more accurate edges. Virtual Backgrounds: Blur, bokeh, or replace your background instantly.

Blur, bokeh, or replace your background instantly. Portrait Mode: Uncropped 4K vertical video, ideal for Instagram, TikTok, and mobile-first livestreams.

Integration with Insta360 Wave: A Complete Audio-video Setup

Link 2 Pro integrates seamlessly with Insta360 Wave to form a unified audio-video solution for meetings, presentations, and live communication. When paired together, Wave handles clear, room-aware audio capture as a speakerphone, while Link 2 Pro provides intelligent, camera-side visual tracking.

Using Wave's active speaker detection alongside Link 2 Pro's AI Tracking, the system helps keep the current speaker clearly framed on camera, even as conversations shift naturally. This creates a more engaging and professional experience for remote participants, without manual camera adjustments or complex setups.

Insta360 InSight: Built-In AI Meeting Assistant

Insta360's latest AI 4K webcams also support Insta360 InSight from the Link Controller software. InSight is Insta360's AI meeting assistant designed to simplify meeting capture and review.

Users can seamlessly record meetings, generate transcripts, and create AI-powered summaries that combine key visual moments with text highlights for faster, clearer post-meeting review. Notes are securely synced to the cloud and organized into a searchable personal knowledge hub, making it easy to revisit important discussions, decisions, and action items.

Available Now

Insta360 Link 2 Pro and Link 2C Pro are available worldwide starting today, priced at $249.99 and $199.99, respectively.

These latest AI 4K webcams can be purchased from the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and authorized retailers.

With breakthrough imaging, directional audio, and smarter AI tools, Insta360's new webcams set a new benchmark for professional webcams. Ready for creators, educators, and remote workers who demand more from their online presence. Shop the Link 2 Pro or 2C Pro here.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360° cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

