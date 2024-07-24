Insticator births "the COOL company," promises to revolutionize the advertising experience

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insticator, the premier SSP and leading creator of engagement and monetization tools for online publishers, today announced the formation of a new holding company for the brands within the company's portfolio. Distinct brands will be unified under a single entity by the COOL company, a parent company dedicated to creating a better experience for everyone in the advertising sector. the COOL company shares common leadership, advanced technology, innovative AI, and complementary domain expertise to transform modern digital advertising for everyone involved.

Under the new corporate structure, the COOL company will encompass the collection of acquisitions Insticator has made in recent years, all focused on creating a holistic ecosystem of adtech solutions. The current portfolio includes:

Insticator – The Experience Matters. Insticator has the experience that matters to build publishers' experiences that matter to their users & partners. More engaged users equals more time on site, more valuable ad property, and a happier audience. Balihoo – Franchise Marketing, Done Differently. Balihoo bridges the gap and delivers collaboration & performance to franchise & network businesses, striking a perfect balance to mitigate a franchisee's local execution risk while protecting the integrity and consistency of a global franchise brand. COOL Media – Real Results. COOL Media allows advertisers to never have to wonder what works by delivering real results & insights for clients through expert media strategy and execution. We provide our agency partners detailed and customized cookieless measurement studies that help identify what worked and what needs improvement, along with comprehensive ad execution across a broad array of channels including Connected TV, Display, Social, Search, and more. OKO Digital - Smarter Advertising Technology with Instant Revenue Impact. OKO Digital represents the place where inventory meets opportunity, coupling the ability to create more revenue through smarter advertising technology with the ability to tap into broad ad inventory courtesy of the relationship with the rest of The COOL Company portfolio.

Today, with the formation of the COOL company, these brands form the foundation for a new powerhouse player in the advertising landscape. "The COOL company is the realization of a nearly decade-long mission to create a comprehensive set of solutions for everyone in the advertising space," said Zack Dugow, Founder and CEO of the COOL company.

"We can create a better experience for everyone in the advertising space, from advertisers to publishers, franchise brands to agencies, consumers to media professionals. Our sole mission is to connect audiences with meaningful messages through more personalized, powerful, and positive experiences," he added.

Internally, the 'COOL' in "the COOL company" is treated as an acronym that represents the attitude of every team member in the organization and energy we bring to the table:

Creative

Optimistic

Open-Minded

Leadership

We creatively integrate new elements in innovative combinations, fueled by our optimism to drive success. Our open-mindedness allows us to embrace new ideas and approaches, empowering us to lead our industry through bold initiatives.

Helmed by Dugow, the COOL company inherits the proven leadership team from Insticator and its other subsidiaries. The newly formed business can be reached via www.cool.co .

Lastly, Dugow teased a future announcement that will further its mission to revolutionize advertising for all parties. "Candidly: I think this is just the beginning. This unification puts us on a path to completely transform the advertising experience for every participant.

"I'm so excited about what we have in the pipeline," Dugow concluded.

About the COOL company

At the COOL company, we believe in creating a win-win environment where everyone benefits. We are committed to ensuring users, publishers, franchisees, agencies and advertisers all have a better experience and achieve more than they ever thought possible through our innovation, advanced AI, groundbreaking advertising technology, and teams of inspired experts. Our every move, expansion, acquisition, and upgrade is done to provide that better experience for an ever-growing list of satisfied clients and users all over the world.

Brands under the COOL company include Insticator, an engagement platform for publishers, Balihoo, a complete advertising management platform for franchise and network businesses, COOL Media, a managed service solution for agencies and brands to reach and measure audiences, and OKO Digital, delivering website and app publishers everything they need to maximize their ad revenue.

Collectively, the COOL company reaches over 350 million users monthly across their network of premium publishers and advertisers, including Kohler, Suzuki, Acer, Pearle Vision, Trek, Brita, Viking Cruises, MLB, Playmaker, Blitz, Evolve Media, and more. Under the former umbrella of Insticator, the COOL company was a proud 7x recipient of the Inc 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, a 2x recipient of Deloitte's Fast 500, recognized on Crain's New York Fast 50 list, recognized by Digiday's Digiday Media Awards as a company working to modernize digital media, and awarded as one of AdWeek's Top 10 Fastest Growing Solution Providers globally.

About Insticator

At Insticator, the experience matters. As a Premier SSP, Insticator maximizes revenue through differentiated franchise brands. Their suite of engagement, ad monetization, SaaS, and media products is tailored to achieve this and more. Beyond the tangible ROI from working with Insticator, the first-party data collected puts publishers back in the driver's seat, to better understand audience behavior and facilitate extreme precision targeting for the brands they represent.

