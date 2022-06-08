Institute For Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL) Shares Five Ways to Support Black Entrepreneurs on Juneteenth

IFEL's Small Businesses Need Us Initiative Provides Straightforward, Easy Ways to Lend Expertise and Support Entrepreneurs

NEWARK, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Institute For Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL), a non-profit organization that promotes greater inclusion within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, is promoting 'Juneteenth' as a day of action in support of the over 3.12 million Black-owned business enterprises in the U.S. according to the latest census data .

' Juneteenth ', observed annually on June 19, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, originating in Galveston, Texas in 1865.

From purchasing from Black-owned businesses to volunteering, there are countless ways to honor the day through action to increase economic diversity and inclusion. Launched in May 2020, IFEL's "Small Businesses Need Us" initiative is a turnkey volunteer program where professionals provide hands-on, high-touch implementation support to help small businesses overcome barriers and to solve their most pressing issues.

"Juneteenth is a missed opportunity if it just becomes another day off," says IFEL CEO and Co-Founder, Jill Johnson. "Companies and individuals who truly value DEI, should use this as an opportunity to commit to action that leads to economic freedom and inclusion for people who have been historically excluded. More individual action by more individual people leads to systemic change."

IFEL recommends five ways that individuals can take action on Juneteenth:

