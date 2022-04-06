INSTITUTE FOR HUMAN REPRODUCTION JOINS THE NATION'S FASTEST GROWING PHYSICIAN-CENTRIC FAMILY-BUILDING PLATFORM, PINNACLE FERTILITY

TAMPA, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility expands its national footprint of physician-led fertility practices with the addition of Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR), an industry-leading fertility center headquartered in Chicago, IL. As a center of excellence in reproductive and genomic medicine, IHR has provided comprehensive, patient-centered care for nearly twenty years, attracting people wanting to start or grow their families from around the world. Now as part of Pinnacle Fertility, IHR joins an elite team of physicians and clinical leaders dedicated to collaboration, innovation, and fostering an effortless patient-first experience.

"Bringing the Institute for Human Reproduction and their academic all-star team of physicians and clinicians to the Pinnacle Fertility network is exciting," says Andrew Mintz, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility, "IHR's approach to patient care aligns perfectly with our vision of the future of fertility care."

Pinnacle Fertility offers fertility-focused practices a platform for collaboration amongst physicians and medical leaders driving industry-leading outcomes for their patients. Pinnacle's patient-first approach and passion for excellence sets the standard in fertility care by offering the most comprehensive and personalized fertility and family planning services through advanced processes and technologies, and a collaborative and inclusive working environment for its employees.

"Fertility care is a delicate and emotional journey for many, and at IHR, we believe all patients should have access to the most advanced treatment options available, as well as resources for education, support and the personalized attention they deserve," shares Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, IHR's founder and co-medical director, "Partnering with Pinnacle Fertility elevates the work we can do together by collaborating with other cutting-edge clinics across the country and bringing the best scientific minds in our field together to help more people fulfilling their dream of having a family."

IHR joins Pinnacle's other high-performing fertility clinics across the US focused on providing access and exceptional outcomes to those needing fertility services. By offering shared services to centralize and streamline operations, finances, and marketing, Pinnacle is championing a program that allows medical leaders to focus on patient care and deliver outstanding services, care, and outcomes to those looking to grow their families.

"I've seen a lot of change and growth during my time practicing medicine in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility," adds Dr. David Cohen, IHR's co-medical director, "joining the Pinnacle Fertility network has many benefits for our patients because the best doctors in the world are collectively working together to elevate science and steward over the patient journey focusing on delivering the best care possible."

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

Founded in 2004, Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR) is an industry-leading fertility center headquartered in Chicago, IL that has provided comprehensive patient-centered care for two decades. Led by two world-renowned fertility specialists and visionaries, Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa and Dr. David Cohen, the IHR team is comprised of three physicians and six locations.

