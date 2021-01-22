Institute for Justice to Bring Families a Virtual School Choice Week Celebration

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Justice is revamping its annual carnival for D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program families, offering hundreds of families an "OSP Student Celebration," providing treats and supplies that they can safely receive at a pick-up location and open during a Zoom celebration this National School Choice Week.

Each "Carnival in a Box" will feature items families look forward to receiving at the annual celebration, such as school supplies, snacks and treats, and party activities.

Families will be invited to open their supplies with other families across the District during an online Zoom celebration that will feature family-friendly entertainment, raffles, school choice information, and more. The online celebration will take place at noon on Saturday, Jan. 30, with an info session for parents not in the program at 11:30am.

This event is for D.C. families participating in the OSP, and they can learn more by emailing [email protected]

Registrants will be able to safely pick up their "Carnival in a Box" at TheARC, located at 1901 Mississippi Ave SE, the week prior to the online celebration.

This activity is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 celebrations across all 50 states.

"Families across D.C. and in the District's Opportunity Scholarship Program (OSP) look forward to our National School Choice Week carnival every year, where they play games and earn prizes, enjoy free food and entertainment, and learn more about the OSP and connect with schools," said Rebekah Bydlak. "This year was especially challenging for OSP families. Even though hosting an event is not possible this year, we wanted to do something special for them to celebrate School Choice Week and show we care, and can't wait until we can all be together again."

The Institute for Justice is a national, public interest law firm and recently defended educational choice at the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark case Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue. As one of the nation's leading advocates for educational choice, the Institute for Justice believes that all children deserve a chance at a great education, no matter where they live.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

