Institute for Justice to Host Eighth Annual Carnival for School Choice

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,400 parents and children will celebrate the District of Columbia's Opportunity Scholarship Program (OSP) with food and games at the Institute of Justice's eighth annual winter carnival Saturday, Jan. 25. Families and community members interested in learning more about the OSP, which provides K-12 private school scholarships for families in the District, are encouraged to attend.

The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will take place 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC), located at 1901 Mississippi Ave. SE. The carnival will feature free games, prizes, bounce houses, food, and family-friendly entertainment, as well as a giveaway of school supplies and books.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The OSP Winter Carnival celebrates families and children in the District, both current scholarship recipients and families who are interested in learning more," said Andrew Meleta, activism coordinator at the Institute for Justice. "We invite the community to join us in celebrating how different school choices meet different families' needs."

The Institute for Justice is a national, public interest law firm and is defending educational choice at the U.S. Supreme Court in January in the landmark case Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue. As one of the nation's leading advocates for educational choice, the Institute for Justice believes that all children deserve a chance at a great education, no matter where they live.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

