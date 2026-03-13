Institutional Investor Launches Alpha Edge Buy List™ -- A Global Allocator-Curated Standard for Private Equity Excellence

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Investor today announced the official launch of the Alpha Edge Buy List™, an exclusive, allocator-curated recognition platform designed solely for private equity firms that exemplify alignment, governance discipline, transparency, and long-term value creation.

Developed in collaboration with senior institutional investors serving on the Alpha Edge Advisory Board, the Buy List establishes a new global benchmark for excellence in private equity — reinforcing the standards that matter most to long-term capital allocators.

Unlike traditional rankings or sponsorship-based awards, inclusion on the Alpha Edge Buy List is not open for application and is not pay-to-play. Firms are nominated by members of the Advisory Board and vetted through a structured research and verification process to ensure adherence to defined governance and alignment principles.

"Private equity continues to scale globally, but allocators are increasingly focused on discipline, transparency, and long-term partnership," said Katarina Storfer, Global Chief Product Officer at Institutional Investor and Founder of Alpha Edge. "The Alpha Edge Buy List is about signaling quality — recognizing private equity firms that institutional investors trust to steward capital responsibly."



"We're building on Institutional Investor Magazine's long history of independent research, awards, and rankings. At a time when private markets facing scrutiny from all sides, II's Buy List will highlight managers that prove themselves not through marketing, but through governance, transparency, and aligning with investors. GPs need to win only when investors benefit," said Institutional Investor's editor Julie Segal.

A Private Equity–Only Standard

The Alpha Edge Buy List™ is:

Exclusively focused on Private Equity firms

Allocator-nominated and curated

Research-verified

Principles-based , emphasizing governance, transparency, operational rigor, and LP alignment

, emphasizing governance, transparency, operational rigor, and LP alignment Global in scope, recognizing firms across North America, Europe, and Asia

The list will be released annually and featured across Institutional Investor's global private markets ecosystem.

Global Recognition Across Three Major Financial Hubs

Firms named to the Alpha Edge Buy List will be formally recognized at Institutional Investor's flagship private markets gatherings:

Alpha Edge Americas — Fort Lauderdale

Alpha Edge Europe — London

Alpha Edge Asia — Hong Kong

These invitation-only forums convene leading CIOs, heads of private equity, and senior portfolio construction leaders from institutional investors, single-family offices, and select global asset managers.

At each event, LP firms will also be recognized globally for leadership, innovation, and strategic allocation across private markets — reinforcing Alpha Edge's commitment to honoring excellence on both sides of the capital relationship.

About Institutional Investor

For nearly 60 years, Institutional Investor (II) has played an active, leading role in the global investment industry by creating and nurturing a community that influences and shapes the investment markets. Since the beginning, we've taken an active and leading role in convening the investment industry to provide the insight, community and partnership required to evolve and stay relevant.

We connect the most important and impactful market participants: those who allocate and manage large volumes of capital, and those whose investment decisions make a significant impact on financial markets and retirement security. As a premier international business-to-business publisher focused on international asset management, II provides actionable insights by bringing together intelligence, opinions, and data from across the industry. Through exclusive memberships, forums, and online networks, II has established the preeminent global community of the most influential asset allocators. Our platform extends beyond journalism, newsletters, and research to include conferences, seminars, and training courses, as well as digital business information. For asset managers, II offers unique opportunities to engage with this sought-after community through thought leadership, networking, and speaking engagements, helping these firms build presence and influence within the investment world.

