Institutional Investor Names Eight Private Equity Firms to First Annual Alpha Edge Buy List

Selected firms exemplify global standard for principles-based excellence in private equity

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Investor (II), the award-winning finance and investment news publisher, and industry-leading sponsor of investment conferences, has released its first annual Alpha Edge Buy List—a new global benchmark for excellence in private equity. Reinforcing the standards that matter most to long-term capital allocators, the list recognizes firms that demonstrate superior alignment, governance discipline, transparency and long-term value creation.

The eight firms selected for the Alpha Edge Buy List are Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs, HarbourVest Partners, HG Capital, Neuberger, Octopus Investments, TPG and 17Capital. Each firm was nominated by members of the Alpha Edge Advisory Board and vetted through a research and verification process to ensure adherence to defined governance and alignment principles. Selection reflects a global, LP-driven endorsement of excellence in partnership and long-term value creation in today's evolving capital formation landscape.

"In our ongoing efforts to nurture the strategic importance of the GP/LP alignment, II has formed The Alpha Edge Buy List to share LP-endorsed alternative asset management excellence. We are truly grateful to our asset allocator partners for their continued trust in our collective efforts," said Rip Reeves, CEO of Institutional Investor.

The Alpha Edge Buy List is a global initiative, drawing on the collective insight of Institutional Investor's transatlantic allocator community across both North America and Europe—two of the most sophisticated and influential pools of private markets capital globally. The Alpha Edge Advisory Board represents a uniquely powerful cross-section of global capital—spanning pensions, sovereign funds, insurers, healthcare systems, and endowments—including senior institutional investors from major European institutions such as APG, Nordea, and Swiss Re, and North American allocators including Columbia Investment Management Company, State of Wisconsin Investment Board, and Texas Municipal Retirement System.

"Private equity continues to scale globally, but allocators are increasingly focused on discipline, transparency, and long-term partnership. The Alpha Edge Buy List is about signaling quality—recognizing private equity firms that institutional investors trust to steward capital responsibly," said Katarina Storfer, Global Chief Product Officer at Institutional Investor and Founder of Alpha Edge.

The eight firms named to the Alpha Edge Buy list were formally recognized at Alpha Edge Europe, April 15-17 in London; and will also be recognized at Alpha Edge Americas, May 13-14 in Fort Lauderdale; and Alpha Edge Asia, October 20-21 in Hong Kong. For more information or to register for these events, visit https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/events.

Read more information about the Alpha Edge Buy List HERE.

For media inquiries or requests for interviews, please contact:

Bryan Fox

Executive Director, Marketing

[email protected]

About Institutional Investor

For nearly 60 years, Institutional Investor (II) has played an active, leading role in the global investment industry by creating and nurturing a community that influences and shapes the investment markets. Since the beginning, we've convened the investment industry to provide the insight, community and partnership required to evolve and stay relevant.

We connect the most important and impactful market participants: those who allocate and manage large volumes of capital, and those whose investment decisions make a significant impact on financial markets and retirement security. As a premier international business-to-business publisher focused on international asset management, II provides actionable insights by bringing together intelligence, opinions, and data from across the industry. Through exclusive memberships, forums, and online networks, we have established the preeminent global community of the most influential asset allocators. Our platform extends beyond journalism, newsletters, and research to include conferences, seminars, and training courses, as well as digital business information. For asset managers, II offers unique opportunities to engage with this sought-after community through thought leadership, networking, and speaking engagements, helping these firms build presence and influence within the investment world.

Contact: Bryan Fox

[email protected]

SOURCE Institutional Investor