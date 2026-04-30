Institutional Investor Names Finalists for Inaugural Marketing Awards

Winners to be revealed on May 14 at the Awards Dinner during Chief Marketer Summit and Alpha Edge Americas in Fort Lauderdale.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Investor (II), the award-winning finance and investment news publisher and industry-leading sponsor of investment conferences, today announced the finalists for the inaugural Institutional Investor Marketing Awards. The program recognizes the asset management industry's most effective marketing campaigns and the leaders behind them, with winners to be unveiled at an awards dinner during the Chief Marketers Summit and Alpha Edge Americas, May 14 at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale.

The Institutional Investor Marketing Awards were established to spotlight the marketing strategies, creative work, and leadership shaping how asset managers connect with investors, advisors, and wider sector. Finalists were selected by a panel of senior industry judges based on strategic clarity, creative quality, measurable impact, and contribution to the broader practice of marketing in institutional finance.

"These awards were created to reflect how institutional marketing operates today, as a discipline shaping growth, positioning and competitive advantage. What stands out across this group is the rigor behind the work. These are campaigns and leaders grounded in a clear understanding of audience, the decision being influenced and how impact is measured. That's the standard these awards were designed to recognize," said Gregory Yates, Chairman of the Institutional Investor Marketing Awards.

Campaign of the Year Finalists

The Campaign of the Year award honors the marketing program that best demonstrates exceptional strategy, execution, and results in reaching institutional or intermediary audiences. The finalists are:

MetLife Investment Management — Residential Whole Loan Marketing Campaign

Nuveen — Invest Like the Future Is Watching

Vontobel — 2025 Strategic Product Activation: AI-Enhanced Digital Marketing for Growth

CMO of the Year Finalists

The CMO of the Year award recognizes a marketing leader whose vision, team building, and results have meaningfully advanced their firm's brand and commercial performance. The finalists are:

Kristie Nettles, AllianceBernstein

Stephen Tisdalle, Future Standard

Institutional Investor Distinction Honoree

Selected by Institutional Investor the Institutional Investor Distinction award recognizes an individual, team, or organization that has made a meaningful and differentiated contribution to institutional marketing. This recognition reflects Institutional Investor's perspective on the ideas, transformations, and leadership shaping the future of the industry.

PGIM

"We are delighted to celebrate leadership in asset management marketing. The caliber of this year's finalists reflects the high standards and continued excellence across the sector. Each shortlisted firm and individual plays a critical role in amplifying their message, strengthening client engagement, and driving growth. The Marketing Awards highlight this evolution and play an important role in recognizing the leaders setting a new standard for the industry," said David Braham, Senior Executive Director, Thought Leadership & Market Intelligence, Institutional Investor.

Winners will be announced at the centerpiece evening awards dinner of the Chief Marketers Summit, held alongside Alpha Edge Americas alongside our Alpha Edge Recognition recipients, recognizing excellence in institutional private markets investment and the Alpha Edge Buy List, recognizing organization who meet a high, allocator focused standards, for private equity investment on May 14 at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale.

The Summit convenes senior marketing leaders from across asset management for peer-driven sessions on positioning, audience strategy, content, and commercial impact.

For event details and registration, visit register.institutionalinvestor.com/chief-marketers-institute-summit-alpha-edge-2026. For more information on the Institutional Investor Marketing Awards, including the full list of categories and judging criteria, visit eml.iiconferences.com/marketing-awards-nominations.

For media inquiries or requests for interviews, please contact:

Bryan Fox

Executive Director, Marketing

[email protected]

About Institutional Investor

For nearly 60 years, Institutional Investor (II) has played an active, leading role in the global investment industry by creating and nurturing a community that influences and shapes the investment markets. Since the beginning, we've convened the investment industry to provide the insight, community and partnership required to evolve and stay relevant.

We connect the most important and impactful market participants: those who allocate and manage large volumes of capital, and those whose investment decisions make a significant impact on financial markets and retirement security. As a premier international business-to-business publisher focused on international asset management, II provides actionable insights by bringing together intelligence, opinions, and data from across the industry. Through exclusive memberships, forums, and online networks, we have established the preeminent global community of the most influential asset allocators. Our platform extends beyond journalism, newsletters, and research to include conferences, seminars, and training courses, as well as digital business information. For asset managers, II offers unique opportunities to engage with this sought-after community through thought leadership, networking, and speaking engagements, helping these firms build presence and influence within the investment world.

Contact: Bryan Fox

[email protected]

SOURCE Institutional Investor