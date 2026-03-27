Institutional Investor Unveils 25th Annual Rich List

The 25 highest-earning hedge fund managers earned more than $36.6 billion in record-setting year

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Investor (II), the award-winning finance and investment news publisher, and industry-leading sponsor of investment conferences, has released its 25th annual Rich List – the definitive global ranking of the 25 highest-earning hedge fund managers of 2025. Topping this year's list is Chris Hohn of TCI Fund Management, earning $4.9 billion, a new record for an individual hedge fund manager in any given year. The 25 top earning fund managers together pulled in more than $36.6 billion, breaking the previous record of $31.7 billion set in 2020.

Hohn's fund was up 27.8 percent in 2025 and currently manages more than $77 billion. This is the second time in three years that Hohn has topped the ranking.

"As the leading voice for the investment community, our priority is keeping our finger on the pulse of the industry. The Rich List is an important barometer of successful fund management, what is working and what it signals for the future, and we acknowledge the extraordinary achievements of these managers." said Rip Reeves, CEO of Institutional Investor.

To qualify for the 2025 Rich List, a manager must have earned at least $470 million. The ranking underscores the power of compounding, as the more personal capital managers have invested in their own funds, the easier it is to make the list of highest earners.

The complete Institutional Investor 25th annual Rich List is:

1. Chris Hohn, TCI Fund Management — $4.9 billion

2. Steven Cohen, Point72 Asset Management — $4 billion

3. Israel (Izzy) Englander, Millennium Management — 3.5 billion

4. David Tepper, Appaloosa Management — $3.3 billion

5. Kenneth Griffin, Citadel — $2.4 billion

6. David Shaw, D.E. Shaw — $2 billion

7. Philippe Laffont, Coatue Management — $1.8 billion

8. (Tie) Chris Rokos, Rokos Capital Management — $1.4 billion

8. (Tie) Dan Sundheim, D1 Capital Partners — $1.4 billion

10. William Ackman, Pershing Square Capital Management — $1.1 billion

11. Andrew Law, Caxton Associates — $915 million

12. (Tie) Joseph Edelman, Perceptive Advisors — $900 million

12. (Tie) Jeffrey Talpins, Element Capital Management — $900 million

14. (Tie) Chase Coleman, Tiger Global Management — $800 million

14. (Tie) O. Andreas Halvorsen, Viking Global Investors — $800 million

14. (Tie) Stephen Mandel Jr., Lone Pine Capital — $800 million

14. (Tie) Paul Singer, Elliott Management — $800 million

18. Robert Citrone, Discovery Capital Management — $750 million

19. Josh Resnick, Jericho Capital Asset Management — $650 million

20. Dmitry Balyasny, Balyasny Asset Management — $640 million

21. Scott Ferguson, Sachem Head Capital Management — $600 million

22. (Tie) Cliff Asness, AQR Capital Management — $560 million

22. (Tie) Steven Schonfeld, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors — $560 million

24. Paul Tudor Jones II, Tudor Investment Corp. — $500 million

25. Alex Sacerdote, Whale Rock Capital Management — $470 million

For more information about this year's annual Rich List, visit https://okt.to/YbeTx6.

For media inquiries or requests for interviews, please contact:

Bryan Fox

Executive Director, Marketing

[email protected]

About Institutional Investor

For nearly 60 years, Institutional Investor (II) has played an active, leading role in the global investment industry by creating and nurturing a community that influences and shapes the investment markets. Since the beginning, we've convened the investment industry to provide the insight, community and partnership required to evolve and stay relevant.

We connect the most important and impactful market participants: those who allocate and manage large volumes of capital, and those whose investment decisions make a significant impact on financial markets and retirement security. As a premier international business-to-business publisher focused on international asset management, II provides actionable insights by bringing together intelligence, opinions, and data from across the industry. Through exclusive memberships, forums, and online networks, we have established the preeminent global community of the most influential asset allocators. Our platform extends beyond journalism, newsletters, and research to include conferences, seminars, and training courses, as well as digital business information. For asset managers, II offers unique opportunities to engage with this sought-after community through thought leadership, networking, and speaking engagements, helping these firms build presence and influence within the investment world.

SOURCE Institutional Investor