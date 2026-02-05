Instructure and Orijin Partner to Expand Secure, Scalable Education Across United States Correctional Systems

Partnership scales education to over 300 correctional facilities in 20 states using Canvas LMS to support secure learning pathways designed to prepare individuals for employment and reduce recidivism

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS, powered by AWS, announced a partnership with Orijin, a leading education and workforce development platform for correctional systems, to expand secure, scalable education across correctional facilities nationwide. Orijin chose to partner with Instructure for its ability to scale alongside Orijin and address the increasing complexity of delivering secure, high-quality education for correctional facilities.

As a partner to correctional departments and institutions, Orijin delivers modern education in correctional environments. The organization is widely recognized as the premier provider of educational resources and workforce development pathways across various settings, including juvenile systems, jails, prisons, parole, probation and community-based alternatives to incarceration.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping institutions adapt to the rising expectations around access, accountability and outcomes in correctional settings. Instructure and Orijin are focused on building a durable learning infrastructure that can evolve over time while maintaining the security and control correctional environments require, helping institutions amplify human potential through expanded access to education and workforce development.

As Orijin scaled its work across hundreds of correctional facilities, it became clear that the status quo in education technology was insufficient for delivering secure, individualized learning with real-time data at scale. Existing platforms were not designed for the realities of correctional environments or the growth Orijin was experiencing. By partnering with Instructure and moving to Canvas LMS, Orijin is enabling jurisdictions to scale education programs—from high school equivalency to postsecondary—that help bridge gaps between incarceration, education and employment.

Already proven at scale across education and workforce settings, Canvas is now extending its impact into correctional education through this partnership.

"Correctional systems are navigating rapid change while operating in some of the most complex learning environments," said Kevin Martin, vice president of sector strategy at Instructure. "This partnership with Orijin reflects Instructure's mission of setting potential in motion by expanding access to education where it can have the greatest impact. Orijin understands what it takes to deliver learning inside correctional facilities and together we are helping Orijin keep pace with change and improve outcomes during incarceration and beyond."

The partnership strengthens Orijin's ability to deliver a tailored curriculum across facilities, improve visibility into learner progress and expand education programs that support reentry and workforce readiness. Canvas enables secure, centralized curriculum delivery and outcomes tracking across correctional facilities, giving Orijin and its partners greater visibility into learner progress and program effectiveness at scale. For correctional leaders, it offers a secure, flexible foundation for expanding education while maintaining operational integrity.

Expanded access to education through the Orijin platform is already creating a measurable impact. A former executive with an MBA was unable to return to his field of work following his conviction. Through Orijin, he earned industry-recognized manufacturing certifications, representing a new pathway forward. As he prepares for parole, these credentials offer tangible opportunities to rebuild his career in medical device manufacturing, demonstrating how education translates into real workforce outcomes.

"Orijin's mission is to prepare justice-impacted individuals for sustainable employment and education is central to making that possible," said Harris Ferrell, CEO of Orijin. "Instructure shares our belief in the power of education to unlock opportunity, and together we are amplifying human potential by bringing high-quality education into correctional environments at scale. Canvas LMS gives us a trusted platform that can grow with our programs and support better outcomes for learners during incarceration and beyond."

This partnership underscores how modern learning ecosystems can support equity, access and measurable outcomes in corrections while positioning education as a critical bridge to opportunity.

About Orijin

Orijin is transforming how correctional jurisdictions prepare incarcerated populations for employment. The Orijin platform delivers comprehensive learning and workforce development experiences, supported by motivational tools for learners and actionable insights for correctional staff. Orijin partners with jurisdictions and agencies including Massachusetts Department of Correction, Tennessee Department of Labor, and North Carolina Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to accelerate employability, ensuring that learning investments translate to reentry successes. As a public benefit corporation, Orijin is on a mission to prepare every justice-impacted individual for sustainable employment and change corrections for good. For more information, visit www.orijin.works .

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow's landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. Instructure is setting potential in motion by connecting educators, institutions and learners across K–12, higher education and the workforce—enhancing experiences at every age, every stage and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure.com .

