Instructure and Internet2 Create Data Governance Advisory Council to Address Rising Data Management and Archiving Needs of Higher Education Institutions

Group to recommend data retention, security and governance standards and best practices

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the leading learning ecosystem, working with Internet2, a member-driven research and education community working to solve technology challenges, today announced the creation of a Data Advisory Council to address the rising data management and archiving needs of higher educational institutions throughout the world. Comprising members from Instructure and Internet2, as well as representatives from various education institutions, the council seeks to recommend consistent data hygiene/governance standards. In addition, the council will work to find solutions to common data-related challenges such as managing huge amounts of data, student data privacy concerns, and security. The council will share findings from its research and provide recommendations for institutions looking to create consistent data governance policies and practices.

The proliferation of student data has become a common concern for institutions. Many higher education institutions have no formal data governance policy, leaving administrators to determine when and how to archive data no longer in use. This creates performance lag and security issues for institutions, faculty, staff and students using their systems.

The Data Governance Advisory Council will support the edtech industry through research, experiments and thought leadership. The group will test concepts, approaches, and solutions for data retention related to education. In addition, its members will help shape and evaluate emerging solutions, provide feedback on product strategy and help guide future plans for data governance solutions.

"This is an important area of focus for Instructure, as institutions need clear guidance on how to address the ever-expanding student data in their care," said Melissa Loble, Chief Academic Officer at Instructure. "By implementing a data-retention strategy aligned with best practices, they can better protect students and improve performance and operational efficiency."

"In our data-driven world, research and higher education institutions must both protect sensitive information and enable the use of data to advance teaching, enhance learning and the student experience, and accelerate research," said Sean O'Brien, Associate Vice President for NET+ Cloud Services at Internet2. "A committee focused on these critical issues surrounding data governance is essential for building community-scale solutions with Internet2 industry members like Instructure."

Penn State University was an early advocate for data governance and standards. After using a Learning Management System ( LMS) for several years and thousands of courses, administrators became concerned about the growing data they were responsible for.

The Data Governance Council will create a playbook incorporating research-based advice and best practices for navigating data governance issues. In the meantime, Instructure has created a site with resources for administrators who want to learn more about data governance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of these provisions, including those relating to future events or our future financial performance and financial guidance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "intend," or "continued," the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, or currently unknown to us. Our assumptions may turn out to be inaccurate and cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectation or projections. We discuss many of these risks, uncertainties and other factors in greater detail in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 21, 2024 and as may be described from time to time in future reports we file with the SEC. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Ecosystem, comprised of its flagship product Canvas LMS and several products serving K-12, higher education and professional education, supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

CONTACT:

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 658-7525

[email protected]

SOURCE Instructure