Instructure Launches Instructure Foundry, a New Venture Dedicated to Innovation

Instructure Foundry 'disrupts from within,' exploring new markets and innovations while advancing and strengthening the core Instructure learning ecosystem

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS, today announced Instructure Foundry, a standalone organization for building and bringing innovative products to market that are adjacent to its core business. Instructure Foundry utilizes focused AI-native teams to explore new and adjacent markets, iterate quickly using the latest build methods, and deliver new features to customers for faster validation. At the same time, Instructure's core ecosystem continues to serve thousands of institutions with the consistency and scale they depend on.

Education and technology are changing faster than any single roadmap can accommodate. New markets open, learner needs shift and disruptive technology arrives on timelines that don't wait for annual planning cycles. For any global company serving millions of users, moving fast enough to keep up with where the market's headed is a real and complex challenge.

"The answer isn't to rush innovation in our core products faster than institutions are ready to adopt. It requires a parallel motion that keeps pace with the emerging needs of our customers," said Shiren Vijiasingam, chief product officer at Instructure. "AI has changed what's possible here. Small teams can now build and test new ideas faster than ever before. Instructure Foundry gives those teams the space to do that, iterating on emerging solutions rapidly while our core products continue to get the sustained investment institutions count on."

Instructure Foundry solves that tension by giving edge-of-the-field work its own lane. Instructure Foundry teams aren't constrained by the need to protect existing solutions. They're free to follow the users' needs wherever they lead, working directly with customers to co-develop what comes next – even if that means reimagining established product areas. Simultaneously, Instructure's commitment to Canvas, Mastery and Parchment remains unchanged. These core products continue to receive the dedicated resources and focus that institutions depend on for continuous innovation.

"The pace of change has outrun the conventional roadmap. Institutions need proven, reliable products, but they also need us moving as fast as the market does," said Steve Daly, CEO at Instructure. "Instructure Foundry is how we stay ahead and continue to deliver innovative solutions that improve outcomes. Our investors have provided incremental funding, so it doesn't compete with the investment our core products need. It's not a faster version of our roadmap. Instructure is running two tracks: one that serves and scales what we've built and one that explores what's next."

A repeatable motion for innovation

Instructure Foundry is a commitment that fundamentally changes how Instructure approaches experimentation and accelerates innovation. The first project introduced by Instructure Foundry is Project Athena, an AI-powered study coach that connects directly to Canvas. By empowering small teams to partner with educators and institutions to solve specific classroom challenges, Instructure Foundry helps institutions adopt solutions designed for their real needs. That's how Instructure remains the partner institutions need. Foundry explores what's next, and Canvas, Mastery and Parchment keep getting the investment institutions rely on today.

Setting potential in motion

This year's InstructureCon theme is "Education in the Making," a call for educators and institutions to encourage experimentation, build pilots where it's safe to fail and treat technology as a canvas for possibility. With Instructure Foundry, Instructure is walking that talk. It reflects our commitment to move at the speed of change and protect the trust that matters most. Instructure Foundry launches today at InstructureCon in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow's landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. Instructure is setting potential in motion by connecting educators, institutions and learners across K-12, higher education and the workforce, enhancing experiences at every age, every stage and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure.com.

CONTACT

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 658-7525

SOURCE Instructure