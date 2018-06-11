Instructure Named to Battery Ventures and Glassdoor's List of Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

"Instructure is proud to be recognized as a leader in driving the cloud technology revolution," said Jeff Weber, SVP of People and Places at Instructure. "We have always believed in the incredible potential of technology to help our customers get the most out of their educational and professional development experiences."

Instructure ranked sixth overall among companies on the list, with a 94 percent CEO approval rating and and an 86 percent positive business outlook rating among employees. The full list is available at https://www.battery.com/powered/glassdoor_2018/.

"In today's ultra-competitive tech economy, company culture and employee engagement is more important than ever for professional growth and satisfaction," continued Weber. "It is rewarding to see our employees feel valued at Instructure, which validates our mission to make software that makes people smarter as we continue our drive to build innovative and engaging technology."

For more information about Instructure, please visit https://www.instructure.com.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of teachers and learners at more than 1,600 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K-12, and Bridge for the corporate market at www.Instructure.com.

Contacts:

Becky Frost

Senior Director, Public Relations

Instructure

(801) 869-5017

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instructure-named-to-battery-ventures-and-glassdoors-list-of-highest-rated-public-cloud-computing-companies-to-work-for-300662025.html

SOURCE Instructure

Related Links

http://www.instructure.com

