Instructure Recognized as a Fastest Growing Company on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure (NYSE: INST) today announced it has once again been included in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America.

The award, now in its 25th year, recognizes companies based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth over a three year period. Instructure grew 186% during this period. Canvas is now used by thousands of schools and universities across the globe, including all top business schools, Ivy Leagues, and the majority of leading research universities in the United States.

"We continue to innovate in order to deliver on our mission of helping people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work, and are motivated by the fact that our efforts resonate with our customers and partners," said Jeff Weber, EVP of people and places at Instructure. "We are honored to once again be included in the Fast 500. More than four thousand organizations share our passion for lifelong learning and use our products to enable people to go further in their educations and careers."

In addition to inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list, Instructure has been recognized for growth and culture in a variety of awards this fall, including the Utah Business Fast 50 , MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 , and as a Top Workplace by the Salt Lake Tribune .

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

