Insurance Regulatory Attorney Kathy Steadman Joins Kutak Rock

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Kathy A. Steadman, a seasoned attorney with more than 30 years of insurance regulatory and other regulatory experience, has joined its insurance regulatory compliance practice group in the firm's Scottsdale, AZ office as a transition partner.

"Kathy is a highly regarded practitioner, and her addition will be of great value to many of our clients given her significant experience and reputation in the insurance regulatory community nationally," said Tasha N. Cycholl, Insurance Regulatory Compliance Partner in the firm's Scottsdale office. "Kathy's outstanding reputation and significant experience representing insurers and other regulated entities, combined with her additional focus on employee benefits and healthcare, complement the existing strengths of our practice group, the Scottsdale office, and the firm."

In addition to her insurance regulatory focus, Ms. Steadman also practices in the areas of employee benefits, public pension, insurance, cannabis, and other regulatory matters. She counsels clients in connection with compliance matters under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), Medical and Adult Use Marijuana and related state and federal regulations. She also has significant experience in the Arizona certificate of necessity regulatory process for ground ambulance transport services. She routinely represents and advises clients in their dealings with Arizona regulatory agencies, including the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions and the Arizona Department of Health Services.

"Kutak Rock has an impressive national footprint and experienced bench that will help me provide clients with highly skilled and accessible representation," said Ms. Steadman. "This firm has an intense focus on client service, and I look forward to beginning this next step in my career."

Ms. Steadman is a member of the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, the Insurance Regulatory Examiners Society, and the Federation of Regulatory Counsel, where she formerly served on the Board of Directors and continues to serve on the Admissions Committee. Ms. Steadman received a J.D. from Arizona State University and a B.A., with honors, from Utah State University. She is admitted to practice in Arizona. Ms. Steadman has also served on various captive and domestic insurance boards of directors.

About Kutak Rock LLP

With a footprint spanning 19 offices in 14 states and the District of Columbia, Kutak Rock's 550+ attorneys work seamlessly to provide clients excellent, responsive legal service. The firm's multidisciplinary practice comprises more than 25 areas of focus and dozens of discrete specialties. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.

