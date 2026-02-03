Insurance Relief Wins ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client 15-Year Diamond and Talent 10-Year Platinum Awards for Service Excellence

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Relief , a premier specialized staffing agency within The PrideStaff Companies®, is proud to announce it has earned the coveted ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client 15-Year Diamond Award and Talent 10-Year Platinum Award. These prestigious honors represent the highest levels of long-term service excellence in the staffing industry and are determined entirely by client and candidate satisfaction ratings.

Showcasing the commitment to delivering world-class experience, the 15-Year Diamond Award honors firms that have earned ClearlyRated's Client satisfaction award for 15 consecutive years, while the Talent 10-Year Platinum Award is reserved for firms that have earned its candidate satisfaction award for a decade straight.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality, as clients of winning agencies are 50% more likely to be completely satisfied, while candidates are 60% more likely to report a positive experience compared to those working with non-winning firms.

In 2026, Insurance Relief received satisfaction scores from its clients and placed job candidates that significantly outpaced industry averages, highlighting its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service. In an industry where consistency is the ultimate challenge, Insurance Relief has demonstrated a level of reliability that places it among the top performers in North America.

"To be recognized year after year by both our clients and candidates is incredibly meaningful, because it validates the deep relationships we build and the high standards we set," said Kade Houston, Vice President of Insurance Relief. "Our consistency in earning top satisfaction scores over more than a decade is nothing short of remarkable, and it speaks to the integrity, expertise, and relentless commitment to service excellence that our team brings to every partnership. We're truly proud of this milestone."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of staffing, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

About Insurance Relief

A division of PrideStaff, Insurance Relief specializes in recruiting top candidates for companies within the insurance industry. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Insurance Relief services, visit our website .

PrideStaff and Insurance Relief's shared mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. They help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, and build brand reputation through verified service ratings. Learn more on their website .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only program in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies based entirely on ratings from clients, candidates, and internal employees. Award winners are featured by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com, helping service buyers find the highest-rated firms through verified testimonials and ratings.

