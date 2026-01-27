insured.io Elevates Customer Experience for Gulf States Insurance Group

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- insured.io , provider of a cloud-based, omnichannel customer engagement platform for insurance organizations, today announced that Gulf States Insurance Group ("Gulf States") has chosen its platform to support ongoing digital transformation efforts. Using insured.io has empowered Gulf States to elevate the policyholder experience for their brands, Gulf States and Coastal American, throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

At launch, Gulf States deployed the insured.io Customer Engagement Platform, which includes Insured Portal , Ivy , the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, Mortgagee Verification IVR, Outbound Retention Notifications , and a First Notice of Loss (FNOL) claims solution. These self-service tools enable Gulf States to streamline service operations, providing customers with real-time, 24/7 access to their insurance information across any device. Additionally, Gulf States recently deployed insured.io Insights , a powerful tool that analyzes customer behavior and continuously improves the customer experience.

"Delivering a modern, intuitive customer experience is a top priority for us as we continue to grow our insured base," said Marcus Carter, Jr., President and CEO of Gulf States Insurance Group. "insured.io allows us to do that quickly and efficiently, providing our policyholders with the digital tools they expect and deserve."

The insured.io omnichannel customer experience platform integrates with Gulf States' existing policy system and payment processor, and offers real-time synchronization across all channels. Gulf States is now positioned to immediately increase policyholder satisfaction, reduce service costs, improve retention, and streamline claims.

"Gulf States needed a flexible, modern customer engagement platform to help them reimagine the customer journey," said Steve Johnson, Chief Product Officer at insured.io. "Their team understands the importance of both technology and trust, and our platform is built to support both, delivering data to help insurers serve customers better, faster, and smarter across every channel."

About Gulf States Insurance Group

Gulf States Insurance Group and Coastal American Insurance Company provide comprehensive Homeowners, Dwelling, and Flood insurance coverage across the Gulf region. With deep local roots and a strong network of independent agency partners, Gulf States offers tailored protection at competitive rates for communities throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

About insured.io

Founded in 2011 by insurance industry veterans, insured.io provides an affordable, easy-to-maintain SaaS solution designed to enhance customer engagement and retention across the insurance lifecycle. insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and agent portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and robust analytics. For more information, visit insured.io or email [email protected] .

