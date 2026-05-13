insured.io Launches Conversational AI Claims Agent for Carriers

Claims AI is the newest addition to the insured.io customer experience platform, offering seamless, AI-powered voice and chat integration

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- insured.io, a leading provider of omnichannel customer experience solutions for insurers, today announced the launch of Claims AI, a conversational, AI-powered virtual claims agent. Claims AI is designed to handle First Notice of Loss (FNOL) end-to-end across both voice and chat channels, providing insurance carriers with a future-proof solution for modern policyholder demands.

Built on the robust core of the insured.io platform, Claims AI is a sophisticated omnichannel system that provides real-time policy search and retrieval, as well as real-time claims submission directly into an insurer's core or claims system. Research indicates that such AI-related technologies can increase productivity by up to 80 percent and improve classification accuracy by 30 percent compared to manual processes.

"The innovation built into the insured.io platform doesn't come from an AI company guessing how to do insurance claims. Instead, this AI agent was created by insurance experts who live and breathe insurance processes, and are committed to making the claims experience better for insureds," said Steve Johnson, Chief Product Officer of insured.io. "With Claims AI, we're putting insurers in command of every touchpoint in the policyholder relationship, ensuring a seamless, omnichannel experience that goes beyond simple multi-channel access."

Key Features of Claims AI Include:

Unified Workflow: The voice and chat channels share the same workflow, enabling carriers to deploy either or both with ease.

The voice and chat channels share the same workflow, enabling carriers to deploy either or both with ease. Deep Core System Integration: Seamless real-time connectivity with existing core systems for instant data retrieval and submission.

Seamless real-time connectivity with existing core systems for instant data retrieval and submission. Enhanced CX: Adds significant depth to the existing insured.io suite, which already includes insured portals, policy + payment IVR, and messaging.

Adds significant depth to the existing insured.io suite, which already includes insured portals, policy + payment IVR, and messaging. Multi-Language Support: Claims AI supports English and Spanish out-of-the-box.

The introduction of Claims AI reinforces insured.io's commitment to providing a single, seamless solution that grows with mid-sized carriers, meeting policyholders where they are today and where they will be tomorrow.

About insured.io

insured.io brings every aspect of digital customer interaction into a single solution. Designed for insurers who demand a premium, future-proof experience, the platform combines omnichannel accessibility and deep configurability to enhance the policy lifecycle. For more information, visit https://www.insured.io/platform/virtual-agent/.

Media Contact:

Michelle Barry

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SOURCE insured.io