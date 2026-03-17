Patriot General Agency Launches insured.io IVR Solution as Part of Strategic Modernization Initiative

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- insured.io, provider of a cloud-based, omnichannel customer engagement platform for insurance organizations, today announced a new partnership with Patriot General Agency, a Texas-based Managing General Agency (MGA) and part of the K2 Insurance Services platform. Patriot General has implemented insured.io's Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, reinforcing its commitment to operational efficiency, customer service, and long-term platform modernization.

As part of its broader digital transformation under the K2 umbrella, Patriot General selected insured.io to support its non-standard auto segment with a robust, secure, and scalable phone-based payment and policy access solution. The IVR deployment allows Patriot General to automate high-volume service requests and streamline payments, while freeing up internal resources to focus on customer relationships.

"Our goal is to enhance every aspect of the policyholder experience while driving operational efficiency," said Michael Binns, President of Patriot General Agency. "Partnering with insured.io allows us to strengthen our service model and extend access to insureds around the clock, all while aligning with our broader modernization goals."

The insured.io IVR solution is fully integrated with Patriot General's InformINS policy administration system, enabling policyholders to securely access billing information and make payments by phone, 24/7.

"Patriot General is building for the future, and we're proud to be part of that journey," said Steve Johnson, Chief Product Officer at insured.io. "Even a single channel, when done right, can transform the customer experience."

The implementation of insured.io IVR is a strategic step in modernizing and scaling Patriot's operations, while delivering a differentiated experience to agents and policyholders across Texas. Patriot now has a fast, reliable, and secure solution that supports their insureds and keeps their CSRs focused on what they do best: service.

About Patriot General Agency

Based in Texas, Patriot General Agency operates as a Managing General Agency (MGA) under the K2 Insurance Services platform, a national specialty insurance holding company backed by Warburg Pincus. Patriot General specializes in niche and non-standard personal auto programs, delivering tailored insurance solutions through independent agency partners. The company's mission is to combine strong underwriting with modern technology to deliver exceptional service across the state.

About insured.io

Founded in 2011 by insurance industry veterans, insured.io provides an affordable, easy-to-maintain SaaS solution designed to enhance customer engagement and retention across the insurance lifecycle. insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems, and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and agent portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and robust analytics. For more information visit insured.io or email [email protected].

Media contact:

Michelle Barry

Chameleon Collective for insured.io

[email protected]

(603) 809-2748

SOURCE insured.io