insured.io Named a Finalist in the PC360 Insurance Luminaries for Excellence in Customer Experience

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- insured.io, a leading provider of omnichannel customer experience solutions for insurers, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the 2026 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards. The Insurance Luminaries program, hosted by PropertyCasualty360 Magazine, honors organizations that are driving meaningful, measurable transformation in the insurance industry through innovation, operational excellence, and industry advancement.

insured.io was selected as a finalist in the "Excellence in Customer Experience" category. A panel of experienced judges carefully evaluated each submission based on leadership, innovation, and measurable industry impact to determine this year's finalists.

"This recognition as a finalist in such a competitive category is a huge validation of our continued pursuit to revolutionize the P&C insurance customer experience," said Steve Johnson, Chief Product Officer at insured.io. "We're not just innovating; we're bringing the future of insurtech to mid-sized carriers today. With breakthrough technology like our AI-powered virtual agent, AI-driven voice technology, and the insured claim suite delivering real-time, instant updates, our team is leveling the playing field and empowering our insurer clients to dominate against the large industry players."

The insured.io platform brings every aspect of digital customer interaction into a single, seamless solution built to grow with mid-sized carriers, not just meeting policyholders where they are today, but where they'll be tomorrow. Designed for insurers who demand a premium, future-proof experience, the platform combines omnichannel accessibility, deep configurability, and ease of use, putting insurers in command of every touchpoint in the policyholder relationship.

The insured.io platform is a complete customer experience engine, with channels such as outbound proactive notifications, inbound SMS, a feature-rich self-service portal with an AI Virtual Agent, and a best-in-class IVR. This isn't checkbox omnichannel, it's a connected system where every touchpoint works together to transform the way policyholders experience their carrier, driving satisfaction and building lasting customer loyalty. Deep configurability enables insurers to tailor workflows, notifications, and content to each policyholder's needs, with the flexibility to adapt as those needs evolve. With pre-built integrations and out-of-the-box features, insurers can go live in as little as 90 days, so they are future-proof from day one.

PropertyCasualty360 will announce the winners at the inaugural Insurance Luminaries Awards dinner at The Palmer House in Chicago, Ill., on June 24, 2026. The winners will also be profiled in an upcoming issue of PropertyCasualty360.com.

Steve Johnson is also the author of The Insurance UX Survival Guide, a pocket-sized field guide for carriers, MGAs, agents, and insurtech leaders, delivering actionable strategies to transform legacy systems, strengthen customer loyalty, and improve the insurance experience.

About insured.io

insured.io delivers powerful omnichannel engagement and payment solutions purpose-built for insurers, MGAs, and policyholders. With a flexible, cloud-based platform, insured.io connects carriers to their customers through real-time communication, self-service tools, and secure payment capabilities. Designed by insurance industry veterans, insured.io empowers organizations to streamline operations, improve retention, and deliver exceptional digital experiences.

Learn more at www.insured.io.

CONTACT: Michelle Barry, [email protected]

SOURCE insured.io