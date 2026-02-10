InsureMyTrip Data Shows Cruise Travelers Are Buying Insurance Earlier - Why It Matters
Feb 10, 2026, 10:00 ET
WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise travelers are planning further ahead and protecting their trips sooner. According to new data from InsureMyTrip, travelers are buying cruise insurance nearly three months earlier, on average, than they did in years past.
With Wave Season in full swing, travel insurance should be top of mind for travelers who are booking cruises right now. Buying a policy early can unlock valuable, time-sensitive benefits.
Why Timing Matters When Buying Travel Insurance
Time-Sensitive Benefits
Some benefits are only available if travel insurance is purchased within a specified period (typically 10 to 21 days) after the initial trip payment. Commonly requested time-sensitive benefits include:
- Cancel for Any Reason - An optional upgrade allowing travelers to cancel their trip for reasons not otherwise covered and receive partial reimbursement.
- Pre-Existing Condition Waiver - Waives exclusions for existing medical conditions, allowing related illnesses or complications to be covered.
- Financial Default - Reimburses travelers for prepaid, nonrefundable trip costs if a travel supplier ceases operations because of bankruptcy or insolvency.
Unforeseen Events
Buying travel insurance early can help maximize coverage for unforeseen events. Once an event becomes known, travel insurance generally will not cover related losses. Common unforeseen events include:
- Bad weather
- Strikes
- Operational disruptions
Cruise-Specific Risks Make Insurance Even More Important
Cruises come with unique risks, from strict embarkation schedules to limited medical care at sea, making disruptions especially costly without the right coverage. Cruise-specific travel insurance can help protect travelers against:
- Port cancellations and itinerary changes
- Missed cruise departures
- Medical emergencies and evacuations at sea
- Mechanical issues and cruise interruptions
"Cruise travelers are clearly thinking ahead, and that's a smart move," says InsureMyTrip CEO, Suzanne Morrow. "The timing of when you buy coverage can be just as important as the coverage itself, especially for cruises where disruptions can be complex and expensive."
About InsureMyTrip
You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip helps travelers compare travel insurance plans from top-rated providers to find the right coverage for every trip. As the authority on travel insurance, we use smart comparison technology, expert guidance, and data-driven insights to help travelers make confident decisions. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.
