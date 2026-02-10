InsureMyTrip Data Shows Cruise Travelers Are Buying Insurance Earlier - Why It Matters

WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise travelers are planning further ahead and protecting their trips sooner. According to new data from InsureMyTrip, travelers are buying cruise insurance nearly three months earlier, on average, than they did in years past.

With Wave Season in full swing, travel insurance should be top of mind for travelers who are booking cruises right now. Buying a policy early can unlock valuable, time-sensitive benefits.

Why Timing Matters When Buying Travel Insurance

Time-Sensitive Benefits

Some benefits are only available if travel insurance is purchased within a specified period (typically 10 to 21 days) after the initial trip payment. Commonly requested time-sensitive benefits include:

Cancel for Any Reason - An optional upgrade allowing travelers to cancel their trip for reasons not otherwise covered and receive partial reimbursement.

An optional upgrade allowing travelers to cancel their trip for reasons not otherwise covered and receive partial reimbursement. Pre-Existing Condition Waiver - Waives exclusions for existing medical conditions, allowing related illnesses or complications to be covered.

Waives exclusions for existing medical conditions, allowing related illnesses or complications to be covered. Financial Default - Reimburses travelers for prepaid, nonrefundable trip costs if a travel supplier ceases operations because of bankruptcy or insolvency.

Unforeseen Events

Buying travel insurance early can help maximize coverage for unforeseen events. Once an event becomes known, travel insurance generally will not cover related losses. Common unforeseen events include:

Bad weather

Strikes

Operational disruptions

Cruise-Specific Risks Make Insurance Even More Important

Cruises come with unique risks, from strict embarkation schedules to limited medical care at sea, making disruptions especially costly without the right coverage. Cruise-specific travel insurance can help protect travelers against:

Port cancellations and itinerary changes

Missed cruise departures

Medical emergencies and evacuations at sea

Mechanical issues and cruise interruptions

MORE: Cruise Travel Insurance

"Cruise travelers are clearly thinking ahead, and that's a smart move," says InsureMyTrip CEO, Suzanne Morrow. "The timing of when you buy coverage can be just as important as the coverage itself, especially for cruises where disruptions can be complex and expensive."

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

[email protected]

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip helps travelers compare travel insurance plans from top-rated providers to find the right coverage for every trip. As the authority on travel insurance, we use smart comparison technology, expert guidance, and data-driven insights to help travelers make confident decisions. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip