InsureMyTrip Emphasizes Value of Cancel for Any Reason Coverage Following Unrest in Mexico

WARWICK, R.I., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Flights have resumed and popular vacation spots remain open under a Level 2 advisory ("exercise increased caution"), however the recent unrest in parts of Mexico served as a clear reminder of how quickly things can escalate, and why flexibility is critical when planning international trips.

New data from InsureMyTrip shows Mexico is the most popular international destination for 2026, accounting for 10% of all travel insurance policies bought for trips departing this year. Of those policyholders, 11% added Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage, giving them the option to cancel if they no longer feel comfortable traveling.

For travelers concerned about safety, understanding what standard travel insurance covers, and where it may fall short, can make a significant financial difference.

Why Standard Travel Insurance May Not Be Enough

Most comprehensive travel insurance plans cover cancellation only for specific, listed reasons, like illness or severe weather. Civil unrest is frequently:

Not listed as a covered reason for cancellation

Specifically excluded under policy terms

Treated differently than terrorism, which often has its own definition and coverage triggers

So, travelers who simply feel unsafe, and don't want to travel, won't qualify for reimbursement under a standard policy.

The Value of Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR)

For travelers who don't want to risk losing all their prepaid, nonrefundable trip costs because they feel uneasy or fearful about traveling, Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) is typically the only option.

CFAR is an optional, time-sensitive upgrade that allows travelers to cancel for reasons not otherwise covered, including safety concerns, and receive 50%–75% reimbursement of prepaid, nonrefundable trip costs.

To qualify, travelers must:

Buy CFAR within 14–21 days of the initial trip deposit

Insure 100% of prepaid, nonrefundable costs

Cancel at least 48 hours before departure

"Violence and civil unrest can escalate quickly, yet travelers typically book and pay for trips months ahead of time," said Suzanne Morrow, CEO of InsureMyTrip. "Cancel for Any Reason coverage gives travelers the flexibility to protect their investment if they ultimately decide they don't feel comfortable traveling."

