Spring Break Travelers Face Global Disruptions - InsureMyTrip CEO Answers Top Questions

WARWICK, R.I., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalating conflict in the Middle East, shifting airspace restrictions, and localized violence in parts of Mexico are disrupting global travel as spring break begins.

As families and students prepare for long-planned trips, many are questioning whether to travel abroad. InsureMyTrip CEO Suzanne Morrow addresses the top concerns.

Q: Should I cancel my spring break trip?

Morrow: Travel decisions aren't one-size-fits-all. Consider your destination, current risk levels, your comfort level, and potential financial loss if plans change. For most travelers outside active conflict zones, this is a time to stay informed, not panic, and make a thoughtful decision.

Q: Does a global travel warning affect travel insurance coverage?

Morrow: A global alert doesn't automatically determine coverage. Your specific policy and purchase date matter most. Once an event is deemed "foreseeable," new policies typically won't cover related losses. Most standard plans also exclude acts of war, including disruptions tied to military action or airspace closures.

Q: What type of travel insurance covers trip cancellation due to unrest?

Morrow: Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage offers the most flexibility, reimbursing 50%–75% of prepaid, nonrefundable costs if you cancel at least 48 hours before departure.

Interruption For Any Reason (IFAR) may reimburse unused costs if you cut a trip short. Both upgrades must be bought shortly after your initial trip deposit and eligibility rules apply.

Q: Is it safe to travel to Mexico, the Caribbean, or the Middle East right now?

Morrow: Travel to active conflict zones with closed airspace carries higher disruption risk. In Mexico and the Caribbean, conditions are often localized. Evaluate the specific city or region rather than the entire country.

Q: What should travelers do if flights are delayed or airspace is restricted?

Morrow:

Check flight status with your airline.

Look for waivers or flexible change policies.

Enroll in the U.S. State Department's STEP program.

Review your travel insurance benefits and exclusions.

Keep receipts and documentation.

Travel insurance does not arrange evacuations, but many plans include 24/7 assistance services to help navigate next steps.

Bottom Line: Should travelers rethink spring break plans?

"This is a moment for informed decisions, not fear-based ones," Morrow says. "Know your destination risk. Know your coverage. And whenever possible, build flexibility into your plans."

