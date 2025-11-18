InsureMyTrip Expects Surge in Insurance Claims After Shutdown Travel Turmoil

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of disruptions, airports are finally getting back to normal following the government shutdown. As airlines and federal agencies work through backlogs and staffing shortages, travel experts at InsureMyTrip anticipate a spike in insurance claims as frustrated travelers navigate the post-shutdown rebound.

InsureMyTrip, while not handling claims directly, is offering guidance to help travelers avoid common filing mistakes that can delay or even result in a denied claim.

Common Mistakes Travelers Make When Filing a Claim

Travelers are sometimes surprised and frustrated when their claim is denied. Here are the most common pitfalls:

Assuming everything is covered: Travel insurance plans are not "catch-all" protections. Every policy has exclusions. It's important to read the fine print and understand the plan's terms.

Travel insurance plans are not "catch-all" protections. Every policy has exclusions. It's important to read the fine print and understand the plan's terms. Insufficient documentation: Missing receipts, reports, or proof of expenses are among the most common reasons for denial.

Missing receipts, reports, or proof of expenses are among the most common reasons for denial. Delaying filing: Waiting too long to submit paperwork can result in a claim being ineligible under plan deadlines.

Tips for a Smoother Claims Process

Before You Go:

Know your plan – Review your policy so you understand coverage and claims requirements.

– Review your policy so you understand coverage and claims requirements. Take photos – Photos of luggage contents can make reimbursement easier if your bags are lost or stolen.

During Your Trip:

Contact your provider – If you need emergency medical attention, use the 24-hour assistance hotline for guidance. The assistance team can advise where to seek care and, if available, help arrange payment required for hospital admission. While you'll still need to file a claim for medical expenses, the provider may be able to facilitate direct payment to the medical facility when available.

– If you need emergency medical attention, use the 24-hour assistance hotline for guidance. The assistance team can advise where to seek care and, if available, help arrange payment required for hospital admission. While you'll still need to file a claim for medical expenses, the provider may be able to facilitate direct payment to the medical facility when available. Save everything – Keep receipts, itemized bills, unused tickets, proof of payment, and official reports (doctor notes, police reports, airline baggage confirmations). Documentation is crucial, and it's far easier to obtain at the time of an incident.

After Your Trip:

File promptly – Most providers can settle simple claims, such as delays or lost baggage, within a couple weeks, though more complex claims involving reimbursement for trip cancellations or emergency medical costs may require additional time – so file ASAP.

– Most providers can settle simple claims, such as delays or lost baggage, within a couple weeks, though more complex claims involving reimbursement for trip cancellations or emergency medical costs may require additional time – so file ASAP. Go digital – Submit claims through the provider's online portal for potential faster processing and the ability to track status.

What If Your Claim Is Denied?

InsureMyTrip customers have exclusive access to a free service allowing travelers to have their denied claim reviewed by an advocate who will contact the provider directly, find out why the claim was denied, and assist with an appeal if necessary.

