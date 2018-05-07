InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers

Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR)

An optional benefit of travel insurance coverage which offers the opportunity to cancel travel plans for reasons other than those listed as "covered reasons" on a policy. There are specific eligibility requirements:

Depending on the policy, it is only available within 10-30 days of your initial trip payment.

You must insure 100 percent of your pre-paid, non-refundable trip cost.

You must cancel your trip with the travel supplier 48 or 72 hours before departure date, depending on the plan.

These plans typically cover between 50-75 percent of your trip cost and vary by plan.

Already Insured Travelers

For those who purchased a policy prior to the volcano erupting, here is how travel insurance may enable a traveler to cancel a trip:

Traveler's home is destroyed by a volcano: when the home of a traveler sustains destructive volcano-related damage.

Volcano halts a flight or cruise: when common carriers such as airlines and cruise lines cease service due to a volcano. At this time, Hawaii airports and flights are operating normally.

Volcano damage at your destination: when a hotel, resort, or vacation rental is devastated and made uninhabitable by a volcano. At this time, the impacted area is far from resort areas.

In 2010, thousands of travelers were stranded following the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland. The volcanic ash grounded many flights in Europe. In that specific case, travel insurance companies processed claims as weather-related trip interruptions.

Travelers interested in learning more about protection plans for the volcano can visit www.InsureMyTrip.com or call (800) 487-4722 to speak with a licensed travel insurance agent.

