InsureMyTrip Introduces IMT Assist to Support Travelers Through the Claims Process

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful winter storm over the weekend, combined with a recent airspace shutdown in the Caribbean, created widespread travel chaos – leaving tens of thousands of travelers stranded, delayed, or facing outright trip cancellations. Between these two events alone, approximately 4,300 InsureMyTrip customers were potentially impacted. Now, many of these travelers are navigating the travel insurance claims process.

As these large-scale disruptions continue to drive an increase in claims activity, InsureMyTrip has introduced IMT Assist, a personalized support service designed to help travelers more easily navigate the travel insurance claims process when trips don't go as planned.

IMT Assist is included at no additional cost for customers who purchase a travel insurance plan through InsureMyTrip. The service connects travelers with licensed travel insurance experts who provide one-on-one guidance, helping them understand what to expect and how to move forward with a claim.

What Travelers Can Expect from IMT Assist

Clear, Step-by-Step Guidance

Travelers receive personalized direction on what to do next, which forms may be required, and how the claims process typically works.



Help Understanding Required Documentation

IMT Assist experts explain what insurers are looking for, what may qualify as valid documentation, and how to avoid common issues that can slow down a claim.



Support When Working with Insurance Providers

Because every insurer handles claims differently, IMT Assist helps travelers understand where to file, what timelines to expect, and when follow-up may be necessary.

MORE: Introducing IMT Assist

IMT Assist does not file claims or make coverage decisions. Instead, it serves as an independent guide – helping travelers make sense of insurance language, break the process into manageable steps, and feel supported after travel disruptions such as trip cancellations, delays, or medical emergencies.

"Travelers often contact us because they're unsure how to move forward when they need to file a claim," said InsureMyTrip CEO Suzanne Morrow. "IMT Assist is about meeting travelers in that moment, providing clear guidance, straightforward answers, and real human support when it matters most."

For more information about IMT Assist, visit InsureMyTrip.com.

