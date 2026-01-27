Winter Storm Travel Chaos: InsureMyTrip Clarifies Traveler Rights

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend's powerful winter storm turned travel plans into a nightmare for tens of thousands of Americans. Flights were canceled or delayed, connections were missed, travelers were left stranded and racking up unexpected expenses they assumed airlines would reimburse.

They usually won't.

That's why experts at InsureMyTrip say now is an important reminder for travelers to understand what protections they actually have and how travel insurance can help cover out-of-pocket costs when weather disrupts a trip.

What Travel Insurance Can Cover During Winter Weather

Comprehensive travel insurance plans (purchased before a weather event is known) can help travelers recover financially when storms derail their plans.

Trip Cancellation & Trip Interruption – If severe weather forces travelers to cancel a trip or cut it short, many plans may reimburse prepaid, nonrefundable expenses, including flights, hotels, cruises, tours, and vacation rentals.





If severe weather forces travelers to cancel a trip or cut it short, many plans may reimburse prepaid, nonrefundable expenses, including flights, hotels, cruises, tours, and vacation rentals. Travel Delays – When weather causes long delays (often 6+ hours), travel insurance may reimburse expenses like meals, hotel stays, and local transportation.





When weather causes long delays (often 6+ hours), travel insurance may reimburse expenses like meals, hotel stays, and local transportation. 24/7 Assistance Services: Most plans include assistance services that can help travelers rebook flights, find accommodations, or even catch up to a missed cruise departure.





Most plans include assistance services that can help travelers rebook flights, find accommodations, or even catch up to a missed cruise departure. Missed Connections and Logistical Costs – Some policies include benefits for missed connections caused by weather disruptions, helping travelers recover additional expenses tied to rerouting or catching up to their itinerary.

What Airlines Do and Don't Provide During Weather Disruptions

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, airlines are not required to compensate passengers for weather-related delays or cancellations, because they are out of the airline's control.

What travelers can usually expect from airlines:

Rebooking on the next available flight, often with limited flexibility.

Waived change fees in some situations.

What travelers should not expect:

Reimbursement for hotels, meals, or ground transportation.

Coverage for missed tours, cruises, or activities.

Refunds for nonrefundable trip expenses affected by delays or cancellations.

"Weather delays highlight a major gap in air travel: airlines manage schedules, not traveler expenses," says InsureMyTrip CEO, Suzane Morrow. "Travel insurance can cover what airlines don't, which becomes especially important during widespread winter storms when expenses can pile up."

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

[email protected]

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip.com