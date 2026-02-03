SOVENTURE Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Travel Insurance for Snow Adventures

WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter sports season ramps up, travelers are booking snow-focused vacations, including trips that go beyond traditional downhill skiing. They're opting, instead, for snowboarding, snowmobiling, heli-skiing, and other adventure-driven winter adventures.

New data from SOVENTURE (an InsureMyTrip brand) shows growing interest in winter sports travel. Visits to SOVENTURE's Winter Sports page jumped 600% in December 2025 compared to August, while Google searches for "winter sports" increased 22.7%.

To help travelers prepare, InsureMyTrip CEO, Suzanne Morrow, is answering common questions about winter sports coverage.

Q: Does travel insurance cover skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports?

Morrow: Coverage varies by plan, but many policies include popular snow activities such as downhill and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, heli-skiing/boarding, snowshoeing, sledding, snow tubing, ice skating, dog sledding, and bobsledding.*

Q: What types of coverage should winter sports travelers look for?

Morrow: Key coverages often include:

Emergency medical coverage

Emergency medical evacuation

Trip cancellation and interruption

Travel delay

Baggage and gear protection

Q: Will travel insurance cover emergency mountain rescue or medical evacuation?

Morrow: In many cases, yes. Most comprehensive and travel medical plans include emergency medical evacuation, which helps get travelers to the nearest appropriate medical facility if they're injured. Some plans might cover point-of-injury evacuation, meaning you can be transported directly from where the accident happens, which is especially important in remote or hard-to-reach locations.

Q: Does travel insurance cover lost, stolen, or damaged ski and snow gear?

Morrow: Some plans offer limited coverage for sporting equipment, while others may require a rider for higher-value gear.

Q: Does travel insurance cover weather-related delays or cancellations?

Morrow: Yes. Most comprehensive travel insurance policies include trip delay and trip interruption benefits for covered weather-related events.

SOVENTURE is a InsureMyTrip brand, a trusted leader in travel insurance.

Compare plans at SOVENTURE.com.

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

[email protected]

*Note: Coverage varies by plan, provider, and activity. Not all plans cover every winter sport, and coverage amounts, eligibility, and benefits differ, so travelers should review policy details and compare options carefully based on their specific itinerary.

About SOVENTURE

SOVENTURE offers trip protection built for the way you travel. Whether you're chasing adrenaline or embracing the nomadic lifestyle, we've got you covered.

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip.com