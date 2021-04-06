InsureMyTrip Issues Response to New CDC Travel Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated Americans

Fully vaccinated Americans should consider travel insurance with the cancel for any reason upgrade. Tweet this

"With more vaccinated Americans looking to travel again, we are doing everything we can to ensure travelers have the right travel insurance," says Cheryl Golden, vice president of ecommerce for InsureMyTrip.

Travel Insurance for Fully Vaccinated

InsureMyTrip recommends that fully vaccinated Americans buy travel insurance that includes a cancel for any reason upgrade — for both domestic and international trips.

"We understand that fully vaccinated people are excited about the possibility to reunite with family members and fly again," says Golden. "We also realize that travel guidance — both in the US and abroad — is subject to change. Due to this uncertainty, we expect would-be travelers to be more inclined to seek maximum trip cancellation coverage. This way, they will be better prepared for the unexpected."

The cancel-for-any-reason upgrade offers the most trip cancellation flexibility. Full terms of coverage will be listed in state-specific policy. If eligibility requirements are met, reimbursement is typically up to 50-75 percent of the pre-paid non-refundable trip cost. (Note: coverages are governed by the specific plan certificate.)

Monitor Changing Guidelines

Travelers should review the latest guidelines for their intended destination prior to booking a trip. State, local, and territorial governments may have other travel restrictions in place, including testing requirements, stay-at-home orders, and quarantine requirements upon arrival (Source: CDC.gov).

If traveling internationally, check with your destination's Office of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Health for up-to-date entry requirements and restrictions for arriving travelers.

MORE: Check COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Destination

Travel Insurance Expert:

Meghan Walch

401-773-9210

[email protected]

Travel Insurance & Data Expert:

Cheryl Golden

401-773-9210

[email protected]

Note: Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

About InsureMyTrip

InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

